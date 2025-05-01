Kenney On Energy, Tariffs And Canada's Relationship With The United States

Jason Kenney spoke on Veriten's C.O.B. podcast to share his insights on what the upcoming Canadian federal election means for energy, trade and the Canada-United States relationship.

Jason offers his perspectives on key energy issues including Canadian electricity exports to the United States, broader infrastructure challenges tied to electrification and economic growth, Canada's continued reliance on US exports, Canada's opportunity to grow LNG exports, and the potential for Alberta to become a hub for large-scale, gas-powered data centers.

