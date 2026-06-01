WeirFoulds Employment Law Hot Takes: "Dear HR: My Patriotic Duty Is To Work From Home For The Next Year”

An employee in India recently took the issue of working from home in an interesting direction. In May 2026, after Prime Minister Modi encouraged work-from-home arrangements to conserve fuel, an employee named Supriya emailed her company’s HR department to announce that she would be working remotely until May 10, 2027. Her justification was simple: it was “the least” she could do for her country. Predictably, the story quickly took off online, generating memes, mock HR responses, and a brief debate about whether skipping the commute now counts as a form of public service.

Lest there be any doubt, employees do not get to unilaterally decide where they work. Work location affects supervision, productivity, confidentiality, health and safety, team coordination, and culture. Employers that allow employees to dictate remote work arrangements or fail to enforce in-office requirements will face practical and legal issues when trying to reverse course. Employees may argue that working from home has become part of the employment arrangement, raise constructive dismissal concerns, or frame the issue as one of accommodation where disability, family status, or another protected ground is engaged (see our article: Return to Office, Return to Risk – Lessons from Global Affairs Canada). In short, the commute may be optional, but the legal issues are not.

For employers, the practical takeaways are (1) maintain control over employees’ work location through express terms in employment agreements, as supplemented by policies regarding the process to request and be granted exceptions when circumstances arise, and (2) address non-compliance in an effective and timely manner. This will reduce the risk that the next creative work-from-home email comes from your employee and becomes a year-long HR file.

The information and comments herein are for the general information of the reader and are not intended as advice or opinion to be relied upon in relation to any particular circumstances. For particular application of the law to specific situations, the reader should seek professional advice.