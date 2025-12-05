Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025 (Bill 30): Summary Of Key Changes To Ontario Workplace Laws

Bill 30, Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 is now law. Bill 30, which was introduced on May 28, 2025 received Royal Assent on November 27, 2025.

Bill 30 built on the government's six prior Working for Workers Acts by introducing further amendments to several workplace and employment-related statutes, including the Employment Standards Act, 2000, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act. We have summarized the key legislative changes as follows:

Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA") Amendments:

Job Posting Platforms: Operators of job posting platforms must establish procedures for reporting fraudulent postings and maintain a written policy on how it intends to handle such postings. The policy must be posted in at least one conspicuous place on the job posting platform where it is likely to come to the attention of the platform users. A "job posting platform" is an online platform that displays publicly advertised job postings, but does not include an online platform operated by an employer that only advertises job postings for positions with the employer.

Employees subject to group terminations (50+ employees) are entitled to 3 days of unpaid leave for job searches, interviews, and training. To the extent possible, employees must provide at least 3 days advance notice to their employers before commencing the leave. Extended Lay-offs: This new amendment now permits employers to place employees on lay-off for 35+ weeks within 52 consecutive weeks, provided it does not exceed 52 weeks within a 78-week period. This extended lay-off requires mutual agreement between the employer and employee and must be approved by the Director of Employment Standards. Employers must specify recall dates, and employees cannot withdraw once agreed.

Occupational Health and Safety Act ("OHSA") Amendments:

Health & Safety Management Systems: Accredited health and safety systems under OHSA are now recognized as equivalents.

Accredited health and safety systems under OHSA are now recognized as equivalents. Defibrillators: The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board ("WSIB") will now reimburse certain employers for defibrillator costs, in accordance with prescribed criteria. Construction projects with 20 or more workers with a projected duration of over 3 months are now required to have an Automated External Defibrillator ("AED") on site. The AED must be clearly marked and accessible to all workers and a trained worker must be present at all times when work is in progress. Additionally, the location of the defibrillator must be indicated by a posting signed with a symbol that depicts a heart containing a lighting bold and the words "Automated External Defibrillator" or the acronym "AED" in English, or the same in French.

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act ("WSIA") Amendments:

False Statements: Employers are prohibited from making false or misleading statements to the Board regarding any person's claim for benefits and may face administrative fines (in addition to other enforcement mechanisms) if found to be in contravention.

Employers are prohibited from making false or misleading statements to the Board regarding any person's claim for benefits and may face administrative fines (in addition to other enforcement mechanisms) if found to be in contravention. Penalties: Section 158 of the WSIA is amended to provide that persons convicted of two or more counts of the same offence in the same legal proceeding are liable to a maximum penalty of $750,000 for each conviction. The following is a list of aggravating factors to be considered in determining a penalty: Previous conviction(s) of an offence under the WSIA Convicted of 2 or more counts of the same offence in the legal proceeding to which the new penalty relates Record of prior non-compliance with the WSIA

Key Takeaways

These recent legislative amendments bring important changes for employers, employees, and workplace safety. Staying informed and proactive is key—review your policies, update workplace practices, and ensure compliance with new requirements.

