Fernando García From An Immigrant Background To Becoming A Successful In-house Counsel | Ep. 27 (Podcast)

🎙️ On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci speaks with Fernando Garcia, the Chief Legal and People Officer of Opta Group.

Fernando Garcia has over 15 years of experience as General Counsel and has also lead the HR departments in various companies and sectors. Fernando is passionate about advancing diversity and inclusiveness within the legal profession, as well as discussing the future of law and the impact of technology on the profession. He was named the Thought Leader of 2018 by the Association of Corporate Counsel and Lexology, one of the 100 World's Leading General Counsel by Legal Era Media Group in 2017, received the Professional Contribution Award from the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association, and was also named one of the Top 25 Most Influential in the justice system and legal profession in Canada by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.

00:00 - Introduction and Background

03:41 - Career Journey and the Role of Serendipity

05:26 - Approaching Opportunities and Building a Career Path

07:55 - Influences and the Importance of Family

10:22 - Seeking Mentorship and Building Relationships

12:05 - Career Journey and Pivotal Moments

14:56 - Adapting to Changes in the Law and Industry

19:18 - Balancing Work and Personal Life

22:52 - Tips for General Counsel to be Effective In-House

25:49 - The Importance of Giving Back

27:35 - Staying Informed and Relevant in a Changing Legal Landscape

31:41 - Rapid Fire Questions

Originally published 26 September 2024

