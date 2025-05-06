Fernando García From An Immigrant Background To Becoming A Successful In-house Counsel | Ep. 27 (Podcast)

🎙️ On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci speaks with Fernando Garcia, the Chief Legal and People Officer of Opta Group.
Fernando Garcia has over 15 years of experience as General Counsel and has also lead the HR departments in various companies and sectors. Fernando is passionate about advancing diversity and inclusiveness within the legal profession, as well as discussing the future of law and the impact of technology on the profession. He was named the Thought Leader of 2018 by the Association of Corporate Counsel and Lexology, one of the 100 World's Leading General Counsel by Legal Era Media Group in 2017, received the Professional Contribution Award from the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association, and was also named one of the Top 25 Most Influential in the justice system and legal profession in Canada by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.
00:00 - Introduction and Background
03:41 - Career Journey and the Role of Serendipity
05:26 - Approaching Opportunities and Building a Career Path
07:55 - Influences and the Importance of Family
10:22 - Seeking Mentorship and Building Relationships
12:05 - Career Journey and Pivotal Moments
14:56 - Adapting to Changes in the Law and Industry
19:18 - Balancing Work and Personal Life
22:52 - Tips for General Counsel to be Effective In-House
25:49 - The Importance of Giving Back
27:35 - Staying Informed and Relevant in a Changing Legal Landscape
31:41 - Rapid Fire Questions
Originally published 26 September 2024
