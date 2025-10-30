Short-Term vs. Long-Term Disability: What's The Difference?

When faced with a health condition or injury that prevents you from working, understanding the difference between short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) benefits is crucial. These programs provide financial assistance during times of hardship, but they differ in duration, eligibility requirements, and coverage scope.

What Are Short-Term Disability Benefits?

Short-term disability benefits are designed to provide temporary income replacement for employees who cannot work due to illness, injury, or surgery.

Key Features of Short-Term Disability

Duration : Typically lasts between 15 weeks and six months, depending on the policy.

: Typically lasts between 15 weeks and six months, depending on the policy. Coverage : Provides a percentage of your regular income, often ranging from 50% to 100%.

: Provides a percentage of your regular income, often ranging from 50% to 100%. Waiting Period : Benefits usually begin after a short waiting period (e.g., 1 day to two weeks).

: Benefits usually begin after a short waiting period (e.g., 1 day to two weeks). Funding: May be offered through an employer-provided insurance plan or a provincial program like EI Sickness Benefits.

Common Qualifying Conditions

Recovery from surgery.

Short-term illnesses or injuries.

Pregnancy-related complications.

Mental health conditions.

What Are Long-Term Disability Benefits?

Long-term disability benefits provide financial support for individuals who are unable to work for an extended period due to severe or chronic medical conditions.

Key Features of Long-Term Disability

Duration : Coverage typically begins after STD benefits end and can last for years or until retirement age. Typical policies in Ontario, Canada end when the qualifying individual turns 65 or 70 years old.

: Coverage typically begins after STD benefits end and can last for years or until retirement age. Typical policies in Ontario, Canada end when the qualifying individual turns 65 or 70 years old. Coverage : Replaces a percentage of your income, often around 60%-85%, but policies may vary.

: Replaces a percentage of your income, often around 60%-85%, but policies may vary. Waiting Period : LTD benefits usually begin after STD benefits are exhausted or after a 90- to 180-day waiting period.

: LTD benefits usually begin after STD benefits are exhausted or after a 90- to 180-day waiting period. Funding: May be provided through an employer-sponsored group insurance plan or a private insurance policy.

Common Qualifying Conditions

Serious illnesses like cancer or autoimmune disorders.

Severe mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, panic disorder or substance use disorder (e.g., alcoholism).

Debilitating injuries such as spinal cord damage.

Or degenerative illnesses, such as degenerative disc disease.

Key Differences Between Short-Term and Long-Term Disability

Feature Short-Term Disability Long-Term Disability Duration 15 weeks to 6 months Several years or until retirement age Income Replacement 50%-100% 60%-85% Waiting Period 1 day-2 weeks 90-180 days Typical Conditions short-term injuries or illnesses Chronic or more serious illnesses, severe injuries, or mental health

Understanding these distinctions can help you determine which program applies to your situation and how to navigate the claims process effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.