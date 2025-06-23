Episode 78: Building Diverse Leadership Through Equity And Inclusion (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 78, Heather is joined by Erin Davis, Founder and Lead Inclusion Strategist of Erin Davis Co., a consulting practice that supports organizations in advancing their equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) efforts. Erin shares her personal mission to increase representation in leadership and help build workplaces that better reflect the diversity of our communities. Together, Heather and Erin discuss how early-stage companies can embed inclusion into their foundations, how Canadian policy shapes EDI efforts and why inclusive leadership is key to driving innovation and long-term impact. To learn more about Erin Davis Co. visit https://www.erindavisco.ca/.

CPD/CLE Accreditation:

Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Practice Management

30 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes EDI Professionalism

