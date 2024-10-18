Woman Suing Former SickKids Doctor For Sexual Assault Finds History Of Allegations (Video)

self

Senior Counsel Simona Jellinek was featured on CBC News, discussing a recent lawsuit involving Susanne Barrow, a former patient of SickKids, who alleges she was sexually assaulted as a child in 1980 by former doctor Eleazar Noriega, a physician who worked at SickKids. After spending years trying to find Dr. Noriega's identity, Barrow also uncovered other allegations against the now disgraced physician.

