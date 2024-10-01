Learn Everything About Bill 42

On March 27, Bill 42: An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace1 (the "Bill") received royal assent. Since then, certain regulations have already come into force. Others will take effect shortly, on September 28.

This new legislation proposes various amendments to labour legislation, namely to:

better protect workers who are victims of psychological harassment and sexual violence in their workplace; and provide a framework for the recourses to ensure such protection.

Employers must therefore adapt their policies and practices in managing such files, failing which they will be subject to recourse or fines, as applicable.

