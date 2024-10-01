ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Learn Everything About Bill 42

Fasken

Contributor

On March 27, Bill 42: An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace (the "Bill") received royal assent.
Canada Employment and HR
Authors

On March 27, Bill 42: An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace1 (the "Bill") received royal assent. Since then, certain regulations have already come into force. Others will take effect shortly, on September 28.

This new legislation proposes various amendments to labour legislation, namely to:

  1. better protect workers who are victims of psychological harassment and sexual violence in their workplace; and
  2. provide a framework for the recourses to ensure such protection.

Employers must therefore adapt their policies and practices in managing such files, failing which they will be subject to recourse or fines, as applicable.

Footnote

1. An Act to Prevent and Fight Psychological Harassment and Sexual Violence in the Workplace, 1st Sess, 43rd Legislation (Qc.)

