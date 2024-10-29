Making The Most Of Your Board Experience With Michael Binetti (Video)

Are you looking to maximize your board experience and make a meaningful impact in governance? Michael Binetti of Affleck Greene McMurtry offers valuable insights on the "Get in the Driver's Seat" podcast with practice management expert Sandra Bekhor and AGM alumnus Annie Tayyab. In this engaging episode, they explore key questions every professional should ask before stepping into a board role: "What type of board is right for me?", "How can I best contribute?", and "What are proven ways to handle conflict in the boardroom?" Michael, shares actionable strategies to help you navigate the challenges of governance and boost your effectiveness as a board member.

For anyone seeking more information on Sandra Bekhor and her leadership podcast, you can find additional details and related episodes on her LinkedIn article. Sandra provides a great platform for thought leaders, and this episode with Michael Binetti is no exception.

Michael and Annie also emphasize how to choose the right board for your career goals and professional development. Whether you're aiming to leverage your skills or improve how you manage boardroom conflicts, their tips on making the most of your board experience are indispensable. Michael and Annie provide proven methods to resolve conflicts constructively, ensuring both personal growth and the success of the organization.

To learn more about Michael Binetti's professional background and expertise, visit his profile on the AGM Lawyers website, or alternatively, visit his previous contributions.

Be sure to watch the full discussion in the embedded YouTube video below for an in-depth look at how you can enhance your board contributions and elevate your leadership skills. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of AGM's recognized legal professionals!

