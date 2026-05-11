Sexual Violence Prevention Month is recognized in Canada during the month of May as a time to raise awareness about sexual violence, promote safety in our communities...

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Sexual Violence Prevention Month is recognized in Canada during the month of May as a time to raise awareness about sexual violence, promote safety in our communities, and challenge the many misunderstandings that continue to exist around sexual violence. This month focuses on support and dignity for survivors, which includes education, accountability, and respectful dialogue in how we approach this topic.

When discussing sexual violence, it is important to remember that victims of this crime can be “anyone”. There is no set identity for who can experience sexual violence, just as there is no “right” or “wrong” way for survivors to move on or overcome their experiences. Creating the expectation that a victim of sexual violence should have certain characteristics or behaviours can silence and add to the suffering of the victims of sexual violence who do not meet those expectations.

Accountability is important. The law plays one role in supporting survivors and holding perpetrators accountable. In the pursuit of justice, the law is one of many possible avenues, including the criminal law system as well as civil lawsuits. Criminal law is not the only avenue when it comes to sexual violence, there is also the separate route of civil claims. What is often misunderstood is that a criminal trial is not needed to pursue a civil claim. In fact, a civil claim can be pursued even where there is a criminal trial and a finding of not-guilty.

An experienced civil litigator in the area of sexual abuse lawsuits can support survivors through the process of bringing a claim against a perpetrator. This is a path that can be liberating and provide a sense of justice, but it can also be retraumatizing. It is important to find an experienced and trauma informed lawyer if you are seeking to pursue a civil lawsuit.

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