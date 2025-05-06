What To Do If You've Been A Victim Of Sexual Assault: It Is Not Too Late To Take Action

Sexual assault is a deeply traumatic experience, but remember, it's never too late to seek justice. You don't have to go through this alone.

Being sexually assaulted is one of the most devastating and traumatic events a person can experience. Survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often scared or ashamed to come forward, which means that the majority of sexual assaults go unreported. Adding to the fear and feelings of shame surrounding the assault itself, when survivors do come forward, they are often not believed, and reporting to the police does not always result in criminal charges being pursued, leaving survivors feeling lost, unsupported, and without justice.

Many sexual abuse claims go back decades. However, there is no statute of limitations on bringing a claim for sexual assault, meaning you can pursue justice, no matter when the abuse occurred.

As is too often the case, sexual assault or abuse occurs at the hands of friends, family members, romantic or intimate partners, or those in positions of power and trust, such as religious leaders or teachers.

The damage that results from sexual assault or abuse can last decades and includes both physical and emotional trauma.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or abuse, in the past or recently, it is important for you to understand your legal rights and options. You may be entitled to damages for pain and suffering, past and future wage loss, past and future care costs, as well as punitive or aggravated damages, depending on the circumstances. Please do not hesitate to reach out to one of our lawyers to book a free consultation or phone call to discuss your case, and what your legal options are.

