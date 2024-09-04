The SCC Leave Project: Predictions For August 29, 2024

Here's a look at the leave application decisions that the Supreme Court of Canada will be releasing on August 29, 2024.

Each week, we'll be providing a short blog post that summarizes some of the upcoming cases and gives a prediction of the probability that leave will be granted. These predictions will be based on our proprietary machine learning model and dataset of every leave application decision released by the Supreme Court of Canada from January 1, 2018 onward.

Each week, we'll group cases into four categories:

Cases to Watch – These are cases where our model predicts greater than a 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have a much better than average chance that leave will be granted. While this doesn't mean that all of them will get leave, they are worth watching as strong candidates.

If this is your first time reading our weekly SCC leave predictions blog, have a look at an explanation and caveats about our model here .

THIS WEEK'S CASES

There are 30 leave application decisions coming out on August 29, 2024. Our model only predicts the probabilities of successful leave applications in cases where leave was sought from the Court of Appeal. We will not comment or provide a prediction on cases where leave was sought directly from a Superior Court decision or on cases in which we are involved. That leaves 29 cases in which we'll give a prediction.

You can find a detailed summary of all of the cases that are up for leave decisions this week here.

Cases to Watch

His Majesty the King v CL

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 27% chance of getting leave.

Strathcona Regional District v Noba Anderson

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 25% chance of getting leave.

Possible Contenders

Frank Dorsey and Ghassan Salah v Attorney General of Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 16% chance of getting leave.

Métis Nation of Alberta Association v His Majesty the King in Right of Alberta as Represented by the Minister of Indigenous Relations

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 14% chance of getting leave.

Athabasca Resources Inc, CSIT Consulting Inc, and Ruby Energy Inc v Christopher Curry

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 12% chance of getting leave.

Darrell Mathison v Complaints Inquiry Committee of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 12% chance of getting leave.

Lexlixatkwa7 Nelson v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has an 8% chance of getting leave.

Unlikely Contenders

Honourable Maxime Bernier v Attorney General of Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 3% chance of getting leave.

Honourable A Brian Peckford v Attorney General of Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 3% chance of getting leave.

Christopher Michael Fowler v Family and Children's Services of the Waterloo Region, Alison Scott and Lynne Marie Frye

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 3% chance of getting leave.

David Odesho v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 2% chance of getting leave.

Alexandre Bergevin v Attorney General of Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 2% chance of getting leave.

GreenBlue Urban North America Inc v DeepRoot Green Infrastructure LLC

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 2% chance of getting leave.

Stéphanie Dorval v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 2% chance of getting leave.

Barbara Booker v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 1% chance of getting leave.

Long-Shots

Nabil Ben Naoum v Attorney General of Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Preventous Collaborative Health v Canada

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Gabriella Lengyel v Ministry of the Attorney General, Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Rustum Asaduzzaman v Yves-Antoine Audet

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Régis Beniey v Ministre de la Sécurité publique et de la Protection civile

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Régis Beniey v Ministre de la Sécurité publique et de la Protection civile

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

NN v KL

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Ehtesham A Rafique v Minister of National Revenue

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Silja Leung v Alexander Shamtanis

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Silja Leung v Interdeep S Gill

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Gérald McNichols Tétreault v Ville de Boisbriand

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Alexandre Le Bouthillier v Jacques Larochelle

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Winston E Gaskin v Rogers Communications Inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Mei Sun also known as Sun Mei v Wenming Cheng aka Rex Cheng and Homelife Best Choice Realty Inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

