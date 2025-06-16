Private Equity Secondaries: Adapting To Illiquidity And Risk

Global private secondary market transaction volume hit an all-time high of US$160 billion in financial year (FY)-2024, which is up 41 percent from 2023 and has surpassed projections.1 Private market secondaries have been gaining momentum due to the rapid innovation of products and structures. Secondaries are also adapting to market forces and the rise in global uncertainty.

In this look at how private equity (PE) secondaries are entering a dynamic phase of growth and innovation, we examine:

What trends are driving deals and why they matter

Legal considerations in secondary transactions

The market outlook in 2025 and key takeaways

What's Driving Deals in 2024-2025

Challenging macroeconomic conditions have led to delayed exits, more expensive debt and a growing demand for general liquidity from both general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs). At the same time, the stockpile of aging dry powder in private markets has grown, indicating that there is a need for reasonably priced, attractive targets. In the table below, we highlight key trends in the secondaries market:

Trend FY-2024 Data Points Why It Matters GP-Led Continuation Vehicles GP-led transaction volume USD$71 billion globally.2 87 percent of all GP-led transactions were continuation vehicles.3 Allows GPs to mitigate risk by holding one or more top-performing assets for an extended period, generate fresh carry, forego the due diligence risk of a first-time investment, continue with proven management teams and utilize safer capital structures. Allows LPs to liquidate with the option to reinvest. Carry can be rolled which can create strong alignment between GPs and LPs. Potential to transform the sponsor-to-sponsor exit channel as buyout firms support peer continuation vehicles. LP-Led Transactions LP-led transaction volume US$89 billion globally.4 27 transactions exceeded US$1 billion.5 Narrowing bid-ask spread with private equity secondaries pricing reaching 94 percent of Net Asset Value (NAV).6 Traditional method for LP liquidity, portfolio rebalancing, adapting to changes in LP's investment strategy and diversification. Increasing size and volume of LP-led transactions indicates relevance to large institutional investors as well as the influx of retail capital through secondaries funds. Demand is exceeding supply as investors seek discounted access to mature assets, mitigation of blind pool risk, J-curve mitigation, shorter durations, consistent cash flow and sector/vintage diversification (applies to GP-led transactions as well). Retail "Evergreen" Funds and 40-Act Funds Ardian raised a record US$30 billion for its ninth-generation secondaries fund, with private wealth clients accounting for 22 percent of capital raised. Recent launches of secondaries funds open to Canadian accredited investors include the BMO Carlyle Private Equity Strategies Fund and the Franklin Lexington PE Secondaries Fund. Broadening investor base. More prominent in the United States but taking hold in Canada. Retail fundraising remains concentrated with large private wealth and private equity firms, which are acquiring whole secondaries units. Local feeder funds help simplify the investment process by aligning with local regulatory requirements. Credit and Infrastructure Secondaries Infrastructure secondaries reached an all-time high of US$15.2 billion transaction volume.7 Private credit pricing reached an all-time high of 91 percent of NAV.8 Pantheon recently closed its oversubscribed, record-setting private credit secondaries fund at US$5.2 billion. Part of a larger trend to provide innovative private market products. Tariffs and general macroeconomic uncertainty are driving demand for resilient assets. Venture Capital (VC) Secondaries US VC direct secondary market size is estimated at US$60 billion in Q1 2025 (up from US$50 billion in Q4 2024).9 VC secondaries currently appear limited to unicorns and later stage startups. VC secondary transaction structures may differ from the PE context and include, direct secondaries, portfolio company tender offers and portfolio sales. VC firms are also exploring continuation vehicles for venture assets. VC investment documents typically follow the Canadian Venture Capital Association's model legal documents and may have fewer exemptions and carveouts to transfer restrictions when compared to the PE context.

Legal Considerations

1. Due Diligence and Negotiation

Generally, there is increased transparency around the underlying portfolios in secondary transactions when compared to traditional buyout funds; however, due diligence may still be required as part of the negotiation process to customize deal terms or for independent valuations. Customization of deal terms appears to be more prevalent in single-asset transactions and for investors with sufficient capital and capabilities to position themselves as lead investors.



Parties will also want to be mindful of the potential conflicts of interest among GPs, rolling LPs, selling LPs and new investors. Particularly in GP-led continuation vehicles, sponsors and GPs will need to be mindful that they are selling trophy assets to themselves and of the heightened need for assets to be priced fairly.

2. Documentation and Regulation

Typical legal documents that may need to be prepared include a purchase and sale agreement, subscription documents, a limited partnership agreement or trust indenture, joinders, side letters and legal opinions. Pursuant to the Securities Exchange and Commission (SEC) Private Fund Advisor Rule (US), private fund managers managing funds in the US would have also been required to obtain an independent fairness opinion prior to any GP-led secondary transaction; however, the rules were struck down by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (Bennett Jones wrote on this development here). Even so, it has highlighted the increasing regulatory interest in the private funds industry and certain LPs may still expect that standard.

Market Outlook In 2025

New tariffs, evolving geopolitical relations, uncertainty around interest rates and volatile public markets have all contributed to increasing macroeconomic uncertainty in Q1 2025. Despite this, general consensus and Q1 2025 reports suggest that secondaries transaction volume remains high and is expected to increase in 2025.10



We may see an increase in due diligence and tailored deal terms as investors seek better returns despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, leading to longer transaction timelines. Volatility in public markets may also lead to valuation challenges since PE secondaries are priced based on a percentage of the reported NAV, which is typically reported quarterly. Demand for resilient asset classes, such as private credit and infrastructure secondaries, as well as tariff-resilient portfolio companies, is expected to continue.

Key Takeaways

The momentum in secondaries should continue: Both GP-led and LP-led secondary transaction volume is expected to rise in 2025, with a projected aggregate volume of US$185 billion, according to Jefferies. The downturn in PE deals and exits should continue to drive this momentum.

Both GP-led and LP-led secondary transaction volume is expected to rise in 2025, with a projected aggregate volume of US$185 billion, according to Jefferies. The downturn in PE deals and exits should continue to drive this momentum. The benefits of the secondary market are sought –after: Private market secondaries and secondaries funds can provide benefits to LPs, GPs and retail investors alike including, early liquidity, reduction of risk and access to mature, high-performing assets, setting the stage for increasing demand.

–after: Private market secondaries and secondaries funds can provide benefits to LPs, GPs and retail investors alike including, early liquidity, reduction of risk and access to mature, high-performing assets, setting the stage for increasing demand. Due diligence: Before closing on a secondaries transaction, parties will want to consider various legal matters including conflicts of interest, due diligence and negotiation of key documents.

Before closing on a secondaries transaction, parties will want to consider various legal matters including conflicts of interest, due diligence and negotiation of key documents. Look for new secondaries growth in other areas: New PitchBook research show that the market for venture capital direct secondary transactions in the US is swelling. Reuters recently reported that private credit secondary sales are set to rise as market turmoil spurs the hunt for cash.

Footnotes

1 FY 2024 Secondary Market Review, February 2025 [Internet], Evercore Private Capital Advisory (Evercore).

2 Evercore.

3 Evercore.

4 Evercore.

5 Global Secondary Market Review, January 2025, [Internet], Jefferies.

6 Jefferies.

7 Evercore.

8 Jefferies.

9 Q1 2025 US VC Secondary Market Watch, May 2025, [Internet], PitchBook.

10 Q1 2025 Secondary Market Insight, April 2025, [Internet], PJT Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.