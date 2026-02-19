Who Has The Rights To Your Voice On A Podcast?

Gavin Tighe’s articles from Gardiner Roberts LLP are most popular:

Who owns your voice once it's out there?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele dive headfirst into the legal grey zone of podcasting, exposing the tangled web of copyright, guest rights, AI risks, and international enforcement.

In a world where anyone with a mic and Wi-Fi can become a broadcaster, the legal framework hasn't caught up...and that's a problem.

From defamation and moral rights to regulating cross-border content, this episode explores how the Wild West of digital media is clashing with legacy laws, and why even the simplest podcast might require a legal contract.

It's a sharp, witty, and timely discussion that will leave creators, lawyers, and listeners questioning: just who owns the content we consume and create?

Listen For

2:24 How has podcasting given everyone a voice compared to traditional media?

4:17 How big is the podcast industry and who's listening in Canada and globally?

7:41 Can podcasting be regulated by agencies like the CRTC?

10:53 Do guests have copyright ownership over their podcast appearances?

19:45 What happens when AI is used to fake or manipulate a podcast guest's voice?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.