Copyright Management Information: Insights From Raw Story V OpenAI

OpenAI scored a major success in a recent case in which Raw Story Media, Inc. and AlterNet Media, Inc lost a motion to dismiss their case alleging that OpenAI's removal of copyright management information (CMI) from thousands of articles prior to using them to train its ChatGPT product violated Section 1202(b)(i) of the DMCA. In dismissing the case, the court relied on the U.S. requirement to establish Article III Standing (that the injury must be "concrete and particularized" and "actual or imminent").

在最近的一宗案件中，OpenAI 取得了重大胜利。Raw Story Media, Inc. 和 AlterNet Media, Inc. 提出的动议要求驳回他们的案件，该案件指控 OpenAI 在使用数千篇文章训练其 ChatGPT 产品之前，移除了这些文章的版权管理信息（CMI），这违反了《数字千年版权法案》（DMCA）第1202(b)(i)条。在驳回案件时，法院依据了美国宪法第三条款的立案要求，即受害必须是"具体的且特别的"以及"实际的或即将发生的"。

