Challenges And Opportunities In ESG Under A New U.S. Government

Amidst the news that the Unites States will experience a second Trump administration, partner and head of Torys' Climate Change practice Tyson Dyck spoke with Forward Law Review about the considerations that are top-of-mind for legal professionals as a new Republican government looms.

"A lot of clients are very interested in whether the incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act will continue to be made available under a new Trump administration," he said. "Because those act as carrots, rather than sticks, there's a good chance that those incentives will persist in some form. The details will be important to clients and I think they're anxiously waiting to see how that plays out."

When it comes to climate policy, an interesting development, Tyson pointed out, was a ballot measure in Washington State where the state's cap-and-trade program was at issue. "Interestingly, in that ballot initiative, voters decided to maintain Washington State's cap-and-trade program—so that really paves the way for Washington to link its own program with California and Québec and expand the scope of the Western Climate Initiative," he said.

"Regardless of what happens at the federal level, it will be interesting to see how these more local state and regional initiatives move forward with carbon pricing initiatives, notwithstanding what the federal government does."

