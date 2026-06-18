The Treatment Of Limitation Defence On Joinder Applications

British Columbia's limitation period rules create unique exposure for corporate defendants through joinder applications. Even after the two-year limitation period expires, courts may still add new parties to existing lawsuits...

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Limitation periods are meant to bring certainty. They protect people and businesses from stale claims. For corporate clients, they support finality, record-retention planning, insurance analysis and commercial decision-making. In British Columbia, the basic limitation period is two years; a court proceeding generally must not be started more than two years after the claim is discovered. The more difficult question is what happens when a plaintiff seeks to add a new party to an existing lawsuit after that period has expired.

The short answer is that, in BC, an expired limitation period may not be the complete answer corporate defendants expect. If joinder is ordered, the limitation defence may be extinguished.

Interplay between the Limitation Act, the Court rules, and the common law

Section 22(1)(d) of BC’s Limitation Act permits new parties to be added to an existing proceeding even where the claim against them would otherwise be time-barred. The procedural route is an application under Rule 6-2 of the Supreme Court Civil Rules, commonly described as a joinder application. These applications can be brought without notice to the proposed new parties.

Where a proposed defendant has an arguable limitation defence, the court considers whether it would nevertheless be “just and convenient” to add that party. If the court grants joinder, the Limitation Act operates to extinguish the limitation defence.

In applying that test, courts consider the Letvad v. Finley factors: The length of the delay, the explanation for it, the prejudice caused, the connection between the existing claim and the proposed claim and the expiry of the limitation period. For defence counsel, the important point is that the limitation issue is folded into a discretionary balancing exercise rather than operating as a straightforward bar to the claim.

Why joinder differs from the trial analysis

The critical distinction is procedural posture. The Letvad analysis on a joinder application is not the same as the merits-stage question of whether a claim is statute-barred.

At trial, the limitation issue is usually binary: Was the claim commenced within the applicable limitation period? If not, the claim is dismissed.

On a joinder application, by contrast, a court may assume that an arguable limitation defence exists but still allow the claim to proceed because adding the defendant is considered “just and convenient.” The limitation defence becomes one factor in the analysis rather than a complete answer. Once the party is added, the defence may be permanently lost.

BC vs. Ontario: A different approach

BC’s approach is not universal. Ontario takes a markedly different path: s. 21(1) of Ontario’s Limitations Act, 2002 provides that, if a limitation period against a person has expired, the claim generally cannot be pursued by adding that person to an existing proceeding, subject only to correcting a misnaming or misdescription. In Ontario, the limitation defence survives the joinder process. In BC, it does not necessarily survive.

For national organizations, the practical consequence is significant: The procedural route used to bring a defendant into the case may determine whether a limitation defence survives at all.

Policy considerations for defendants

The Supreme Court of Canada has emphasized that discovery of a claim turns on knowledge of the material facts necessary to frame a cause of action, not perfect knowledge of the legal claim. British Columbia appellate authority also confirms that a plaintiff need not know the full extent of the damage before time begins to run. These principles reflect a deliberate policy choice: Plaintiffs are expected to act with reasonable diligence and defendants are entitled to repose after a defined period.

That policy matters in a corporate context. A late joinder application, sometimes brought years into existing litigation, can deprive a proposed defendant of repose. The two-year limitation period is not merely procedural housekeeping; limitation periods promote finality, encourage timely claims, reduce the risk of faded memories and lost records and allow businesses to organize their affairs without indefinite litigation exposure. BC’s Limitation Act reinforces this framework through both the basic two-year limitation period and an ultimate limitation period that bars most claims after a fixed outside date.

The prejudice is therefore not abstract. In the joinder context, the order may deprive the proposed defendant of a defence it could otherwise raise if sued in a separate proceeding.

Practical guidance for solicitors and in-house counsel

For corporate counsel managing BC litigation exposure, the key takeaway is not to treat the expiry of two years as the end of the risk. A plaintiff may still seek to add the company, and the court may permit joinder if doing so is considered just and convenient. Corporate counsel should assess potential joinder exposure early, preserve relevant documents and project records, consider insurance notice obligations and evaluate limitation arguments before the joinder application is determined. Where the company’s conduct, services, advice or decision-making may be connected to an existing claim, the limitation issue should be analyzed proactively rather than after the party has already been added.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.