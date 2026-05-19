Litigation vs. Mediation vs. Arbitration In Canada: Costs, Speed, Confidentiality & Enforceability

In Canada there are three ways to resolve a dispute: litigation, mediation, or arbitration. Each pathway carries distinct trade offs in cost, speed, privacy, finality, and enforceability. Below is a concise guide to help you select the right process.

1. Litigation (Courts): Public, Structured, Appealable

The court system is the default forum unless parties have agreed otherwise. It provides procedural safeguards, full discovery, and appeal rights, resulting in judgments that shape precedent. Proceedings are generally public, timelines can be long, and parties cannot choose the judge.

2. Mediation: Private, Consensual, Settlement‑Focused

Mediation is non‑adjudicative. A neutral mediator facilitates negotiation; no decision is imposed. The parties dictate the terms of any settlement. Mediation is typically faster and less costly than court, encourages creative solutions, and protects confidentiality. Outcomes become binding only when parties have reached an agreement. While courts encourage or require mediation as a step toward early resolution, it is up to the parties to reach an agreement.

3.Arbitration: Private Adjudication, Binding Award, Limited Appeals

Arbitration is contract‑based and confidential. A party cannot be compelled to arbitrate. The Parties must agree to resolve their dispute by arbitration. Arbitration allows the Parties to select the decision‑maker and streamline procedure, and often move faster than court. The award is binding and enforceable, with very limited appeal rights, a benefit for finality but a constraint if errors occur. For cross‑border matters, Canada’s adherence to the New York Convention (1958) supports global enforceability of awards.

How to Choose

If speed and cost are paramount, start with mediation. If you need a binding, private decision by a subject‑matter expert, consider arbitration, especially in commercial contracts or cross‑border disputes. If you need broad discovery, court remedies (e.g., injunctions), or full appeal rights, opt for litigation. Many contractual agreements will contain provisions that will dictate how the dispute is to be resolved.

Quick Answers and Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main difference among litigation, mediation, and arbitration?

Litigation is public and appealable; mediation is private and voluntary with no imposed decision; arbitration is a voluntary private adjudication with a binding award and limited appeals.

Is mediation required before going to court in Canada?

In British Columbia mediation is not required before going to court. A party or a judge can however compel Parties to attend a mediation in advance of a trial.

Is arbitration cheaper and faster than litigation?

Arbitration will usually be faster than litigation. Depending on the issues and complexities it will not necessarily be cheaper. In arbitration the losing side will often be ordered to pay all the legal costs of the successful party.

Can you appeal an arbitration award?

Appeal rights are very limited. Courts may set aside awards only on narrow grounds.

Is a mediated settlement binding?

An agreement reached at a mediation is a binding contract that can be enforced through the courts).

Want to go deeper?

Explore:

ADRIC – https://adric.ca/

Mediate BC – mediatebc.com

BC Courts – bccourts.ca

BC Court Services gov.bc.ca