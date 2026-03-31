Know Your Rights: Legal Protections For Passengers Of The LaGuardia Crash

The Accident

On March 22, 2026, a Jazz Aviation flight Jazz Aviation Flight 8646 (operating as Air Canada Express flight JZA646/QK646) collided with a fire truck on a runway of the LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Tragically, the two pilots of the flight died in the accident, and many of the 72 passengers onboard were injured.

This accident has once again brought the question of aviation safety and the role of air traffic control in the United States to the forefront. The ongoing investigation should serve to answer any questions and lead to changes to avoid such accidents.

Passengers involved in such accidents need to be aware of their rights, including their right to answers and compensation for any injuries they sustain.

International Aviation Liability

An international air carrier is strictly liable to its passengers for accidents that occur while they are on the aircraft.

Liability for international aviation accidents is governed by the Montreal Convention which establishes unique rules which determine how passengers and their families are compensated. The Montreal Convention is an international treaty that establishes an air carrier's liability for the carriage of its passengers, their baggage, and cargo. Both the United States and Canada are signatories to the Montreal Convention.

What Survivors Need to Know

Under the Montreal Convention, a passenger is entitled to up to approximately $300,000 CAD in damages without having to prove the airline was at fault. This means that it is unnecessary to show that Jazz/Air Canada acted negligently.

Passengers may be compensated for their damages, including pain and suffering, the cost of treatment associated with recovery and rehabilitation, and loss of income connected with their physical injuries.

In this case, the investigation into the LaGuardia crash continues to unfold. This investigation and any litigation will make it clear which parties were negligent.

If you or a loved one was affected, experienced aviation liability counsel can help you understand your options and protect your rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.