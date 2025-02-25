ARTICLE
25 February 2025

Roger Vanden Berghe NV v. Korhani Of Canada Inc. (2024 ONSC 4235)

CL
Cambridge LLP

Contributor

Cambridge LLP logo

Cambridge LLP is a pre-eminent law firm with a focus on litigation, cross-border litigation, business litigation, estates, trusts & wealth planning, immigration, defamation, and debt collection law. Our mission is to find ingenious solutions and relentlessly pursue our clients’ interests, period.

At Cambridge LLP, we understand the myriad of diverse legal challenges facing entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments in today’s increasingly complicated legal environment. To that end, we have built an agile and flexible team of in-house talent that can tackle the most complex engagements while ensuring that all legal services are provided at the appropriate level of experience and expertise.

While many law firms are concerned with maximizing hourly rates and billable hours, we are dedicated to finding creative solutions for our clients and, above all, to respect and protect their interests assiduously. Confidentiality and client privacy are top priorities at Cambridge LLP.

Explore Firm Details
In Roger Vanden Berghe NV v. Korhani of Canada Inc. ("Roger"), the Belgian Applicant obtained a judgement in Belgium against the Canadian Respondent for unpaid invoices (the "Belgian Judgment").
Canada Ontario Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Nicholas Patterson

In Roger Vanden Berghe NV v. Korhani of Canada Inc. ("Roger"), the Belgian Applicant obtained a judgement in Belgium against the Canadian Respondent for unpaid invoices (the "Belgian Judgment"). The Respondent ignored the Belgian Judgment for over a year. In response, the Applicant sought enforcement of the Belgian Judgment in Ontario.

The Respondent objected to the Applicant's enforcement of the Belgian Judgment in Ontario on the grounds that: 1) fraud had existed, 2) that they were denied natural justice as they were unable to defend themselves in Belgium, and 3) the Belgian Court had no real and/or substantial connection with the litigants in question.

The Court rejected the Respondent's arguments and granted an Order recognizing the Belgian Judgment as if it was an Ontario Judgment. In its reasons, the Court held that once the elements for bringing an application to enforce a foreign judgment have been met by the Applicant (which they had in this case), the burden then shifts to the Respondent to establish the availability of a defence.

The Court affirmed the longstanding test that the lack of natural justice defence applies only when the foreign judgment in question was contrary to Canadian principles of natural justice. The Respondent in Rogers failed to provide evidence to support this. The Court further found that the Respondent's argument that they were unable to defend themselves in Belgium was unsupported by their evidence, nor did the Respondent provide evidence to suggest fraud occurred. As such, the Belgian Judgment passed the test to be recognized as a Canadian Judgment.

Originally published November 1, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nicholas Patterson
Nicholas Patterson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More