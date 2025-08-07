ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Alysha Manji-Knight And Umang Khandelwal On Canadian Competition Bureau Merger Reviews In The Agricultural Industry

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

Contributor

Canada's agriculture and agri-food sectors are critical contributors to the national economy, significantly influencing GDP, employment and export performance.
Canada Antitrust/Competition Law
Alysha Manji-Knight and Umang Khandelwal
Competition law enforcement in the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sectors

Canada's agriculture and agri-food sectors are critical contributors to the national economy, significantly influencing GDP, employment and export performance. Alysha Manji-Knight and Umang Khandelwal co-authored a recent article for Competition Policy International examining how the Canadian Competition Bureau approached two recent merger reviews in the agricultural sector. In the context of recent amendments to the Competition Act, the article also explores the Competition Bureau's positions on certain important points of law, and potential insight into the Competition Bureau's position in the forthcoming revisions to its merger enforcement guidelines.

Download the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alysha Manji-Knight
Alysha Manji-Knight
Photo of Umang Khandelwal
Umang Khandelwal
