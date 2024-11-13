Ports And Maritime News | October 28 - November 4, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of October 28 – November 4 to keep you in the loop.

Study Shows Preparedness of Ports to Receive Low-carbon Vessels

On October 31, Brazil's National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ) released the Diagnosis of Decarbonization, Infrastructure and Hydrogen Applications in Ports. The study sought to understand the main challenges facing port facilities in undergoing the energy transition, and in preparing port facilities to receive ships using green fuel, the electrification of port equipment, and Onshore Power Supply (OPS) systems.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ Permits Outsourcing and Leading of TUPs to Third Parties

ANTAQ has determined that it is possible to outsource operations and lease the land of private-use terminals ("TUPs") to third parties. Thus, licensees may enter into contracts of this nature, provided that (i) the grant holder remains fully responsible before ANTAQ and other competent authorities; and (ii) there is no distortion of the purpose of the grant, nor any transfer of regulatory responsibility.

Source: ANTAQ

Agency Sets Date for Public Hearing on SSB01 Terminal Lease

ANTAQ will hold Public Hearing No. 13/2024 to receive feedback on the technical and legal documents relating to the bidding process for the lease of the SSB01 terminal.

The hearing will be held on November 18, and will be broadcast on ANTAQ's YouTube channel.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ and Rondônia Discuss Madeira Waterway Concession

ANTAQ met with the state of Rondônia to discuss the Madeira River Waterway concession project in Porto Velho (RO). The concession is considered essential for Rondônia as it guarantees the supply of fuel and grain, as well as reducing the risk of product shortages.

Source: Portos e Navios

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.