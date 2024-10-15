Ports & Maritime News | September 30 - October 6, 2024

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's main news for the week of September 30 – October 6 to keep you in the loop.

Brazil's National Agency of Waterway Transportation (ANTAQ) extended the deadline for submitting contributions to the ANTAQ 2025-2028 Regulatory Agenda Proposal and the Regulatory Result Assessment Agenda.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ held the final participatory meeting on the proposed ANTAQ Regulatory Agenda 2025-2028. The meeting was the last to address the issue, and dealt with inland navigation. A total of three meetings were held, the first in Rio de Janeiro, which discussed maritime navigation, and the second in São Paulo, which dealt with port facilities.

Source: ANTAQ

ANTAQ held Public Hearing No. 11/2024 this week to hear input on the proposal to revise ANTAQ Normative Resolution No. 01/2025. This regulation addresses the procedures and criteria for the chartering of ships by EBNs in port support, maritime support, cabotage and long-haul navigation.

Written contributions must be submitted by October 23.

Source: ANTAQ

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) plenary unanimously revoked the precautionary measure requesting the suspension of Provisional Measure 1.255/2024 (MP). The MP deals with the authorization for the accelerated depreciation of tankers produced in Brazil and used in the cabotage of oil and oil products. The authorization of differentiated quotas for this activity may be granted through the executive branch by decree, in accordance with the minimum local content indexes defined by the National Energy Policy Council.

Source: Portos e Navios

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.