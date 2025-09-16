ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Austrian Government Prepares Bill Against "Shrinkflation"

Austria Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Stefan Kofler (Greiter, Pegger, Kofler & Partners)
In the food retail sector, there is a growing trend to reduce package sizes while the price remains the same or is even increased. For example, the size of a chocolate bar has been reduced from 100g to 90g, while the price has been increased. The chocolate manufacturer received the negative "Golden Windbag Award" from foodwatch.org. for this. In order to prevent such hidden price increases and misleading practices, there are now plans in Austrian legislation to require smaller package sizes to be explicitly labeled on store shelves in the future.

Stefan Kofler (Greiter, Pegger, Kofler & Partners)
