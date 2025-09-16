Austrian Government Prepares Bill Against "Shrinkflation"

In the food retail sector, there is a growing trend to reduce package sizes while the price remains the same or is even increased. For example, the size of a chocolate bar has been reduced from 100g to 90g...

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.

In the food retail sector, there is a growing trend to reduce package sizes while the price remains the same or is even increased. For example, the size of a chocolate bar has been reduced from 100g to 90g, while the price has been increased. The chocolate manufacturer received the negative "Golden Windbag Award" from foodwatch.org. for this. In order to prevent such hidden price increases and misleading practices, there are now plans in Austrian legislation to require smaller package sizes to be explicitly labeled on store shelves in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.