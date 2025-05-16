ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Rechstpanorama – Affordable Justice

KH
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

Contributor

KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
Austria Corporate/Commercial Law
Bettina Knoetzl
Access to justice must not become a luxury.

In the latest Rechtspanorama, RAK (Vienna Bar Association) Vice President Bettina Knoetzl explains why affordable court fees are essential for ensuring access to justice — and how excessive costs can, and do, undermine Austria's position as a desirable and competitive business location.

As of 1 April 2025, fixed court fees in Austria have been increased by 23% for claims of up to EUR 350,000. While this may appear to be an innocuous adjustment, easy to overlook from an internal perspective, the real-world consequences are significant: steep court costs deter not only individuals from asserting their rights, but also drive international companies to relocate legal proceedings abroad – without fanfare, but at a considerable loss to Austria.

The SIGNA case has made it clear — those who thoughtfully contemplate a choice, avoid Austrian courtrooms.

But a strong rule of law requires more. It requires that everyone can access justice — not just those who can afford it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Bettina Knoetzl
