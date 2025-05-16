Rechstpanorama – Affordable Justice

Access to justice must not become a luxury.

In the latest Rechtspanorama, RAK (Vienna Bar Association) Vice President Bettina Knoetzl explains why affordable court fees are essential for ensuring access to justice — and how excessive costs can, and do, undermine Austria's position as a desirable and competitive business location.

As of 1 April 2025, fixed court fees in Austria have been increased by 23% for claims of up to EUR 350,000. While this may appear to be an innocuous adjustment, easy to overlook from an internal perspective, the real-world consequences are significant: steep court costs deter not only individuals from asserting their rights, but also drive international companies to relocate legal proceedings abroad – without fanfare, but at a considerable loss to Austria.

The SIGNA case has made it clear — those who thoughtfully contemplate a choice, avoid Austrian courtrooms.

But a strong rule of law requires more. It requires that everyone can access justice — not just those who can afford it.

