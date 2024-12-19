New Skills In Demand Visa And Other Changes Introduced

SID visa details. The SID, which retains its Subclass 482 designation, can now be granted for up to four years across all streams in 12-month increments.

New streams. The Short-term and Medium-term streams under the TSS program have been replaced by two new streams under the Skills in Demand visa: Specialist Skills Stream. This is designed for roles with annual earnings of at least AUD 135,000 and applies to occupations listed under ANZSCO Major Groups 1, 2, 4, 5, or 6. Roles in this stream must also meet any occupational caveats outlined in the CSOL. ANZSCO Major Groups 3 (Technicians and Trades Workers), 7 (Machinery Operators and Drivers) and 8 (Labourers) are excluded from this stream. Core Skills Stream. This applies to roles with annual earnings of at least AUD 73,150, and is restricted to occupations listed on the CSOL.

The Short-term and Medium-term streams under the TSS program have been replaced by two new streams under the Skills in Demand visa: Key changes. The key changes to the SID visa include the following: Employers must demonstrate financial capacity to employ and pay market salary rates. Labour Market Testing requirements are unchanged, but could be extended from four to six months if the proposed legislation is approved in February 2025. Work experience requirements have been reduced to one year of full-time work within the past five years, with part-time and casual experience also considered. English language requirements now align with an overall

International English Language Testing System score of 5, with a minimum score of 5 in each component. Sponsorship obligations have been updated, to ensure sponsors are not in breach once a visa holder has ceased employment and the sponsorship arrangement has ended.

The key changes to the SID visa include the following: Fees. The government fees for the Skills in Demand visa are set as follows: AUD 3,115 for the main applicant; AUD 3,115 for each additional applicant aged 18 or over; and AUD 780 for each additional applicant under 18.

The government fees for the Skills in Demand visa are set as follows: These fees are the same as the TSS medium-term stream.

The changes to the SID visa framework may impact applicants by introducing stricter eligibility criteria for a business to nominate a candidate.

The lack of additional concessions for labour market testing could also limit flexibility, making it harder for some applicants to secure sponsorship.

For existing sponsored employees, the application of the CSOL without transitional provisions may create uncertainty and necessitate strategic adjustments to maintain eligibility or continue in their roles. These changes highlight the importance of careful planning for employment and sponsorship strategies to meet the updated criteria.