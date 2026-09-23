Left Out Of A Will? Rights Of Spouses And De Facto Partners In Western Australia

The case law largely supports that the spouse or de facto partner of the deceased should be left with the family home, or enough money to purchase a home, especially in instances where the deceased provided accommodation for the spouse while they were alive.1 The Courts generally accept that in these circumstances, it is reasonable for the spouse to seek accommodation that is on par with what they were accustomed to while the deceased was alive.2 For example, if they lived in a house with the deceased, then it is not reasonable to expect that the spouse should now live in an apartment for a portion of the value.

It is also widely accepted that the spouse or de facto partner should be allowed a contingency fund for life’s unexpected circumstances.3 This, however, will depend on the net value of the estate and whether there are competing claims against the estate.

This is supported in the case of Nicholls v Zis [2001] WASC 301 where the Court found that the deceased wife, who had left her husband a one third share in the matrimonial home, had not made adequate provision for the proper maintenance, care and advancement of life of the husband. In this case, the husband was of retirement age, his sole income was the pension, and he had no substantial assets. The Court granted the husband the right to reside in the matrimonial home until he could no longer live there. In this case, the estate was small and there were competing claims from the deceased’s adult daughters, and so the whole property was not granted to the husband.

However, in the case of Golosky v Golosky [1993] NSWCA 111, the Court found that a right to reside in the matrimonial home and $150,000 in cash, was inadequate to meet the needs of the surviving spouse because it did not provide the spouse with the ability to acquire future accommodation if they decided to move, or if the size of the property became unsuitable as they grew older. In this case, the spouse was significantly younger than the deceased and had abandoned her life in America and moved to Australia with her young child, because the deceased had promised her a life together with financial security. Accordingly, the Court found that the deceased should have provided the spouse with enough provision to maintain the lifestyle he had originally promised her, for the remainder of her life.

Waddingham v Burke [2015] WASC 65 sets out that a spouse who has been financially supported by the deceased for many years, has a primary claim for further provision from an estate, recognising that in these circumstances a deceased spouse has a moral obligation to ensure that their surviving spouse is left with adequate provision and a buffer for contingences as they approach their later years in life.

Further, in the case of Robinson v Robinson (As Admin of Estate of Lowah) [2024] WASC 140, the Court held that where a widow was left with limited financial resources, accommodation and a fund for living expenses and contingences was justifiable. However, suitable provision would be dependent on competing Family Provision Act claims against the estate.

In instances where the estate consists of only the primary residence of the deceased, and there are other competing claims from other beneficiaries or defendants, then a Court is less likely to direct the entire property to the benefit of the spouse or de facto partner. Accordingly, being aware of the size of an estate is essential prior to commencing a Family Provision Act claim.