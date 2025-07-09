"He was like a father to me, that's why he left me his estate in an informal will." Which case won?

A case in NSW revolved around the question of whether a note on a mobile phone should be admitted to probate as an informal will.

The Facts

Ambulance called after man has severe diabetic episode

A case in NSW revolved around the question of whether a note on a mobile phone should be admitted to probate as an informal will.

A 79-year-old man had an estate worth $13.6 million.

He had no surviving dependants and lived alone, but maintained close relationships with his older brother and with his best friend, who had become like a son to him.

For years, the man's solicitor had "badgered" him to make a will, but he kept putting it off, saying he didn't know what to do with his money.

On 4 August 2022, the man had a severe diabetic episode in the middle of the night and called an ambulance, as well as calling his best friend, who drove to the man's house.

After the paramedics left at around 3:30am, the man's friend told him he needed to "put in writing what his intentions were with his property" because "none of us know when we're going to go."

Document created in Notes app on iPhone

On the afternoon of the same day, the man created a new document in the "Notes" app of his iPhone. It was entitled "Last Will of [name]" ("the Note").

According to the Note, the bulk of the man's estate, being approximately $10.3 million, was to pass to his best friend, who was also named as executor. Other smaller gifts included one of approximately $990,000 which was to go to the man's brother.

Document found on phone after man's death

Twelve days later, the man passed away in his sleep. He hadn't told anyone about the Note.

When the man's friend and his solicitor searched the man's house, they did not find a formal will.

However, the solicitor discovered the Note on the man's phone.

Brother takes legal action after friend applies for probate

The man's friend then applied to have the Note admitted to probate as an informal will under section 8 of the NSW Succession Act.

In response, the man's brother applied to the Supreme Court of NSW, arguing that the deceased did not intend the Note to operate as his will and therefore had died intestate. As the man's only surviving family member, the brother would inherit the man's entire estate.

The issue for consideration by the court was whether the deceased intended the Note to operate as his will, or whether it was merely a preparatory step towards the making of a will.

CASE A The case for the brother CASE B The case for the best friend Just three weeks before my brother died, he told his solicitor that he would "write his will instructions down and send them through in the next week or so". The Note constituted the written instructions, which he did not get an opportunity to send to his solicitor.

My brother never told his solicitor or his executor about this supposed will, despite speaking to both of them multiple times after creating the Note. If it really was to be his final will, why would he have kept it secret?

The Note refers to the solicitor getting 5% of funds in an account "for handling of [name] will". This suggests my brother still expected the solicitor to draft a proper will and be compensated for it.

The Note doesn't actually cover all of my brother's assets.

It's true my brother told his cleaner that he had "finalised" his will, but he clearly meant that he had finalised his thoughts about what should go into it, not that he had actually made a legal will.

The evidence also shows no record of any SMS messages or emails on my brother's phone at the time it was examined by the forensic examiner. This raises the obvious question, did my brother's friend or solicitor delete them?

My brother clearly intended the Note to be a preparatory step towards making his will, not an operative will, so my brother died intestate and the court must rule in my favour. The Note is clearly titled "Last Will of [name]" showing that my friend intended it to be his actual will.

The Note is dated and signed with his initials at the bottom, just like any other will would be signed.

The Note appears to deal with my friend's entire estate, stating: "this is what I want done with my property so it will be divided this way that's it" and "no one else gets a thing."

The Note appoints me as executor and gives clear instructions about how to distribute my friend's wealth. In other words, it has everything a will needs to have.

The Note was created right after my friend's near-death experience, so it makes perfect sense that he would want to get his affairs in order immediately.

He even told his cleaner a week after creating the Note that he had "finalised his will," proving that he considered it complete.

My friend also had no intention of leaving his estate to his brother. As he told me, although he loved his brother, "I do not want his son... or his wife... and her first family getting any part of my wealth when I'm gone. I have had nothing to do with any of them and they're not my family as far as I'm concerned."

Although the evidence shows that messages were deleted from his phone after his death, I don't know anything about this, as I testified, as the only messages I deleted were spam.

Since my friend clearly intended the Note to operate as his will, the court must rule in my favour.

So, which case won?

So, which case won?

