ARTICLE
30 April 2025

It depends – Can my superannuation death benefit be paid to my grandchildren?

CG
Cooper Grace Ward

Contributor

Cooper Grace Ward logo
Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
Transcript & link to video discussing where the grandchildren fit in regarding you superannuation death benefit.
Australia Family and Matrimonial
Scott Hay-Bartlem
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this edition of It depends, partner Scott Hay-Bartlem discusses whether your superannuation death benefit can be paid to your grandchildren.

Video Transcript

Welcome to this edition of It depends which is about, 'can my superannuation death benefit be paid to my grandchildren?'

To whom can my superannuation death benefit be paid?

When you die, your superannuation death benefit can be paid to your spouse, your child, someone actually financially dependent upon you, somebody with whom you're in an interdependency relationship, or to your estate to be dealt with under your Will.

Where do grandchildren fit in?

Well, this is the 'It depends'. So, grandchildren don't fit neatly into one of those categories that I've just outlined, so we can't often pay directly from a super fund to a grandchild. We can if the grandchild is actually financially dependent on you, which is possible, but rare. If they're in an interdependency relationship with you, which again, sometimes happen but is rare, but often we need to pay it into the estate. Where you have a clause in your Will that leaves your superannuation off to your grandchildren. Now there's lots of issues in choosing the right way to pay your superannuation death benefits when you've died, so please contact a member of our super or our estates team to have a talk about that if you'd like more information. Thanks for watching this edition of It depends.

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.

Authors
