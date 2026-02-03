Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies are critical to decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as manufacturing, construction, shipping and aviation.

Facilities in these sectors are generally located within designated industrial zones. CCUS hubs provide a common user decarbonisation solution for these industrial zones.

The coming years will see growing investment in CCUS hubs across Australia. The scale and speed of deployment of new CCUS hubs will depend on the level of government support and the commercial models that underpin the transport and storage activities.

Western Australia is well placed to be at the forefront of CCUS hub developments. It has world-class geological storage capacity, proven large scale storage capability, existing pipeline and port infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce with oil, gas and mining expertise needed for the deployment of CCUS hubs.

In this guide, we explore the opportunities, drivers and barriers for CCUS hubs, government initiatives to help support them and global approaches to developing them.

Download a copy of Developing carbon capture, utilisation and storage hubs in Australia: a guide.

