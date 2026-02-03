ARTICLE
3 February 2026

Developing carbon capture, utilisation and storage hubs in Australia: a guide

CC
Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Contributor

Corrs Chambers Westgarth logo
With over 175 years of experience and a team of over 1000 talented professionals, we offer exceptional legal services for major transactions, projects, and disputes. Our client-focused approach and commitment to excellence ensure success for our clients. We connect with top lawyers globally for the best results.
Explore Firm Details
Link to article that explores opportunities, drivers & barriers for CCUS hubs, government initiatives to help support them & global approaches to developing them.
Australia Environment
Louise Camenzuli,Adam Stapledon, and Philip Hassett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Louise Camenzuli’s articles from Corrs Chambers Westgarth are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Retail & Leisure industries

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies are critical to decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as manufacturing, construction, shipping and aviation.

Facilities in these sectors are generally located within designated industrial zones. CCUS hubs provide a common user decarbonisation solution for these industrial zones.

The coming years will see growing investment in CCUS hubs across Australia. The scale and speed of deployment of new CCUS hubs will depend on the level of government support and the commercial models that underpin the transport and storage activities.

Western Australia is well placed to be at the forefront of CCUS hub developments. It has world-class geological storage capacity, proven large scale storage capability, existing pipeline and port infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce with oil, gas and mining expertise needed for the deployment of CCUS hubs.

In this guide, we explore the opportunities, drivers and barriers for CCUS hubs, government initiatives to help support them and global approaches to developing them.

Download a copy of Developing carbon capture, utilisation and storage hubs in Australia: a guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021
 		Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)
[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Louise Camenzuli
Louise Camenzuli
Photo of Adam Stapledon
Adam Stapledon
Photo of Philip Hassett
Philip Hassett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More