Pointon Partners Selects Questel’s Markify Platform To Screen And Monitor His Brand And Trademark Rights Effectively

Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Pointon Partners has chosen its trademark clearance and watch platform, Markify, to support and enhance its trademark services.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Paris, France – May 11 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Pointon Partners has chosen its trademark clearance and watch platform, Markify, to support and enhance its trademark services.

Based in Australia, Pointon Partners is a full-service commercial law firm known for its expertise in intellectual property and brand protection. By selecting Markify, the firm aims to further strengthen its trademark clearance and monitoring capabilities while improving efficiency and delivering enhanced value to its clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Pointon Partners to the Questel community,” said Jian Rong Chong, Key Account Manager at Questel. “Their decision to adopt Markify reflects the growing demand for advanced, technology-driven solutions that empower IP professionals to manage trademark risks more effectively and efficiently.”

Markify provides powerful AI-driven search and monitoring capabilities, enabling users to identify potential conflicts, streamline clearance processes, and proactively protect brand assets across jurisdictions.

This new collaboration highlights Questel’s continued growth in the Asia-Pacific region and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for law firms and corporate IP teams worldwide.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing all types of IP assets (patent, trademark, design, domain name, copyright), including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewal, and recordals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients significant savings across the entire IP lifecycle. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

About Pointon Partners

Pointon Partners is an Australian medium sized full service legal firm and leading provider of legal services to business and their stakeholders. They providing legal services across a wide range of practice areas, including intellectual property, corporate law, and dispute resolution. Learn more at pointonpartners.com.au.

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