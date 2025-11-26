Beyond PLT: Why Bennett & Philp is investing in supervised traineeships

There is ongoing debate within the legal profession about whether Practical Legal Training (PLT), the predominant pathway to admission, is the most effective method. Chief Justice Andrew Bell of New South Wales in particular has raised concerns in respect of the current system.

Bennett & Philp considered this same issue some time ago and decided to take steps itself.

Before PLT became the dominant pathway to admission, Bennett & Philp trained many of its lawyers through articles of clerkship. Many of these articled clerks became successful senior lawyers (and in some cases Directors) within the firm.

Articles of clerkship no longer exist but, recognising the value of structured practical learning, the firm decided to reintroduce a graduate pathway to meet the requirements of admission to the profession. After careful planning to ensure all competency and elective requirements could be met internally, Bennett & Philp launched its Supervised Traineeship Program in January 2024 and is now on its third intake of trainees.

Andrew Lambros, Managing Director of Bennett & Philp, said the program was designed to give graduates a strong practical start to their careers without imposing further financial burden.

"We wanted to create a pathway that reflects how lawyers actually learn - by doing the work," Mr Lambros said. "Our trainees are supervised, supported, and involved in real matters from day one. We also wanted to help graduates by substantially reducing the costs of becoming a lawyer. With this program, trainees are paid when they commence rather than doing substantial unpaid work experience and don't have to pay the costs associated with PLT."

Concerns raised about PLT

Across Australia, PLT and the merits of the way most law graduates are trained for practice is being reconsidered. In late 2024, Chief Justice Andrew Bell of New South Wales raised concerns about the cost and quality of PLT, noting that the dominant provider, the College of Law, had accumulated reserves of about $180 million despite being a not-for-profit organisation.

Following his comments, the Legal Practitioners Admissions Board (LPAB) of NSW launched a review of PLT. Surveys of more than 4,500 graduates and supervisors found that only 43% considered PLT assignments practical, 40% rated the teaching satisfactory, and just 13% believed the course was reasonably priced.

The LPAB of NSW's 2025 Discussion Paper concluded that PLT is trying to do too much and achieving too little in meaningful skills training. Many graduates (74%) said the work experience component, while valuable, was often unpaid and created financial barriers to entry.

While reform discussions continue in New South Wales, Queensland already offers a more practical alternative through its supervised traineeship pathway, allowing graduates to complete a 12-month traineeship in a law firm, earn an income, and gain hands-on experience in real client work.

Lawyers who complete this pathway are also recognised for their full year of supervised training, as they are only required to hold a restricted practising certificate for 18 months, compared with two years for those who complete PLT.

Despite these advantages, it appears that few law firms offer this pathway and few graduates choose to pursue it. Data from the LPAB of Queensland's annual reports shows that, on average, supervised traineeships account for less than 2.5% of the total number of admission applications in Queensland since 2020. To put that into perspective in 2023-2024 there were 1,119 lawyers admitted in Queensland but only 28 did a supervised traineeship.

Supervised traineeships at Bennett & Philp

During their traineeship, participants rotate through the firm's three core practice areas: Business Advisory, Litigation, and Property & Planning which covers the compulsory practice areas of the traineeship. Within these groups, they also gain exposure to elective practice areas to complete the admissions requirements for a traineeship which may include Administrative Law, Banking and Finance, Wills and Estates, Family Law, Planning and Environment, and Employment Law. This structure allows trainees to experience a broad range of legal work and identify the areas that interest them most.

Bennett & Philp's full-service structure enables trainees to meet all admission competencies within the firm, ensuring a seamless and well-supported training experience. Trainees work on client matters from their first day by drafting legal documents, managing files, communicating with clients, and collaborating across teams, including regular one-on-one contact with Directors.

The firm also covers all costs associated with the traineeship and admission process, including the compulsory Programmed Training in Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Supreme Court filing fees, and LPAB fees.

Unlike many larger firms, Bennett & Philp does not participate in the Queensland Law Society (QLS) Graduate Recruitment Guidelines, which impose strict application timeframes. This flexibility allows recruitment throughout the year, meaning graduates who miss the QLS dates may still have an opportunity to apply for a traineeship position at Bennett & Philp.

Learning through experience, not expense

The national discussion about PLT highlights the need for more affordable, practical training that genuinely prepares graduates for practice. Bennett & Philp's investment in supervised traineeships reflects the firm's belief that the best lawyers are developed through direct experience, mentorship, and professional support.

"We see this as an investment not only in our people but in the profession as a whole," Mr Lambros said. "By training lawyers in a real environment, we help them grow faster, build confidence, and deliver better outcomes for clients."

