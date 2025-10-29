AI, law and the future of professional practice - Insights from Jarrod Munro

self

In this episode of "The Cut", the conversation dives into how AI is being used inside law firms, what it's getting wrong, and the new rules emerging around its use in legal proceedings. Featuring "Jarrod Munro", Partner at "Cornwalls Lawyers", this discussion unpacks real examples-from court restrictions to hallucinated legal cases-to reveal the promise and peril of AI in professional industries.

Jarrod explores how AI's efficiency can help lawyers and accountants focus on higher-value work while warning of the ethical, accuracy, and confidentiality pitfalls that still plague the technology. Listeners will walk away with a sharper understanding of how to integrate AI responsibly, spot its blind spots, and future-proof their professional practice.

Key Points

AI's speed doesn't mean accuracy-hallucinations and bias remain huge risks if you don't verify results.

Confidentiality and compliance are still human responsibilities, even when AI handles the grunt work.

The firms that learn how to train, audit, and ethically deploy AI will outpace those who ignore it.

Timestamps

[00:00] Why trusting AI output is a dangerous assumption

[02:27] What AI really is (and why it's not that new)

[04:23] How AI impacts the legal and accounting industries

[06:23] Why AI can't be trusted for legal research

[08:00] Court rules on AI-generated affidavits

[11:18] The hidden confidentiality risks in AI use

[13:02] Efficiency vs. accuracy-real examples from practice

[14:47] AI hallucinations and their legal fallout

[20:00] Bias, black box problems, and real-world AI disasters

[33:14] What the future of AI means for lawyers and accountants

