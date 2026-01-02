ARTICLE
2 January 2026

Cross Examining Cyber EP21: 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast Special

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

If you have just one podcast on your holiday listening list, this is it — our Cross Examining Cyber: 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast Special.
Australia Technology
In this episode, we bring together highlights from the last 12 months. Pearls of wisdom from our various podcast guests including the National Cyber Security Coordinator, Lt Gen Michelle McGuinness, CyberCX's Alistair MacGibbon, Karen Kukoda from Google Mandiant, CEO of the AICD Mark Rigotti, Tamir Maltz (Australia's leading cyber injunction barrister), Bruce Tonkin (CEO of auDA) and our very own Carolyn Pugsley, Christine Wong and Peter Jones.

This is Cross Examining Cyber's 2025 Summer Wrapped Podcast Special. Here we go...

