1 December 2025

Cross Examining Cyber EP20: Cross Examining Dr Bruce Tonkin (CEO Of auDA) (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

In this episode, we cross examine Dr Bruce Tonkin, Chief Executive Officer at auDA. Dr Tonkin is one of Australia's true internet pioneers and has been at the forefront...
Australia Technology
In this episode, we cross examine Dr Bruce Tonkin, Chief Executive Officer at auDA. Dr Tonkin is one of Australia's true internet pioneers and has been at the forefront of the cyber security discourse in Australia for a number of decades.

He is now the CEO at .au Domain Administration, the organisation endorsed by the Australian Government to manage the .au domain.

We had a great conversation, talking about Bruce's career journey (and the evolution of the internet here in Australia), the role of auDA and the importance of protection of the .au domain. You may be surprised how much we depend on auDA as part of our interconnected business community. We also talk to the effective role of a lawyer in a cyber incident.

Bruce also shared some really interesting insights into the global domain space, including the unexpected economic benefits of having a country code like "tv" or "ai". Fascinating!

It was a privilege to speak with Bruce. Thanks again for listening. This is Cross Examining Dr Bruce Tonkin. Here we go...

[View Source]
