Cross Examining Cyber EP20: Cross Examining Dr Bruce Tonkin (CEO Of auDA) (Podcast)

In this episode, we cross examine Dr Bruce Tonkin, Chief
Executive Officer at auDA. Dr Tonkin is one of Australia's true
internet pioneers and has been at the forefront of the cyber
security discourse in Australia for a number of decades.
He is now the CEO at .au Domain Administration, the organisation
endorsed by the Australian Government to manage the .au domain.
We had a great conversation, talking about Bruce's career
journey (and the evolution of the internet here in Australia), the
role of auDA and the importance of protection of the .au domain.
You may be surprised how much we depend on auDA as part of our
interconnected business community. We also talk to the effective
role of a lawyer in a cyber incident.
Bruce also shared some really interesting insights into the
global domain space, including the unexpected economic benefits of
having a country code like "tv" or "ai".
Fascinating!
It was a privilege to speak with Bruce. Thanks again for
listening. This is Cross Examining Dr Bruce Tonkin. Here we
go...
