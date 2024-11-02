ARTICLE
2 November 2024

Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Automotive Invest Pty Limited v Commissioner of Taxation: The High Court looks at the difference between purpose, motive and means for the Gosford Classic Car Museum.

CG
Cooper Grace Ward

Contributor

Cooper Grace Ward logo
Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
Explore Firm Details
Whether the taxpayer's museum full of luxury cars available for sale means that they were no longer trading stock.
Australia Tax
Photo of Fletch Heinemann
Photo of Sarah Lancaster
Authors

In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah take a trip down the Central Coast and through an old Bunnings Warehouse to look at whether the taxpayer's activities of having a museum full of luxury cars available for sale means that they were no longer trading stock – with corresponding tax consequences! Travel to TaxLand with us (maybe via your nearest Ferrari dealer) to learn more.

Listen now via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.

Authors
Photo of Fletch Heinemann
Fletch Heinemann
Photo of Sarah Lancaster
Sarah Lancaster
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More