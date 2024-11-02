Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Automotive Invest Pty Limited v Commissioner of Taxation: The High Court looks at the difference between purpose, motive and means for the Gosford Classic Car Museum.

In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah take a trip down the Central Coast and through an old Bunnings Warehouse to look at whether the taxpayer's activities of having a museum full of luxury cars available for sale means that they were no longer trading stock – with corresponding tax consequences! Travel to TaxLand with us (maybe via your nearest Ferrari dealer) to learn more.

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

