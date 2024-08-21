In this episode of SMSFs with CGW we're talking about whether someone can access their superannuation because they have 'retired'. There are some potentially nasty consequences if you access your superannuation without having satisfied one of the allowable conditions. Retirement is a common one that people will look at to access their super if they're under 65. The rules are confusing, quite complicated and easy to get wrong. Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
21 August 2024
Podcast: SMSFs with CGW – Can I access my super because I have ‘retired'?
