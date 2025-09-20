Clandestine Meth Lab Uncovered and Dismantled in Fairfield East

The manufacture and supply of methamphetamine ("ice") is classified as a strictly indictable offence under the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW).

A clandestine methamphetamine laboratory has been uncovered and dismantled following a major police operation in Fairfield East, in Sydney's western suburbs. Officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP), working in conjunction with NSW Police Force's Drug and Firearms Squad, seized more than 100 kilograms of meth-related products from a residential property on 19 June 2025.

The discovery was made during a coordinated search warrant executed as part of an ongoing investigation into an international drug trafficking syndicate. Inside the property, investigators located:

77 kilograms of drug-impregnated materials

39 kilograms of pre-manufactured methamphetamine

35 kilograms of meth-containing liquid

Over 600 litres of extraction solvent, believed to be chemical waste

Electronic devices, which are now under forensic analysis

Drug Supply Offences in NSW

The manufacture and supply of methamphetamine ("ice") is classified as a strictly indictable offence under the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) and the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (NSW).

Supplying a Prohibited Drug - Section 25

Under section 25(1) of the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (NSW):

"A person who supplies, or who knowingly takes part in the supply of, a prohibited drug is guilty of an offence."

Methamphetamine is classified as a prohibited drug under Schedule 1 of the Act.

Maximum Penalty:

Imprisonment for 15 years and/or a $220,000 fine for general supply

Imprisonment for life for commercial or large commercial quantities

The quantity seized in this case, well over 100kg of meth-related materials, far exceeds the large commercial quantity threshold of 1 kilogram for methamphetamine, invoking the most serious penalty tier under the Act.

What is a "Clandestine Laboratory"?

A clandestine laboratory, often referred to as a "meth lab," is a location where illicit drugs are illegally manufactured using chemicals and equipment. These operations are typically unregulated, dangerous, and pose serious health and safety risks to the surrounding community due to:

Toxic fumes and chemical exposure

Risk of explosion or fire

Improper disposal of hazardous waste

The lab dismantled in Fairfield East reportedly contained over 600 litres of solvent waste, highlighting the public safety risks associated with such facilities.

Ongoing Syndicate Investigation

This incident is part of a broader AFP investigation that commenced in October 2023, when 27 kilograms of methamphetamine were intercepted by US Customs and Border Protection concealed in blankets bound for Australia.

Key developments in the investigation include:

April 2024: Search warrant executed in Cabramatta, two devices seized

22 January 2025: Related property in Canley Vale searched; encrypted device recovered

19 June 2025: Discovery and dismantling of the Fairfield East lab

The AFP has linked these events to an organised criminal group allegedly involved in large-scale drug importation and manufacture.

Potential Defences to Drug Supply Charges

Those charged with drug supply offences may rely on various legal defences, depending on the circumstances, including:

Lack of knowledge: The accused was unaware of the drugs' presence

No intent to supply: Possession was for personal use, not supply

Duress: The accused was forced to participate under threat

Illegal search: Evidence obtained in breach of police powers may be excluded

Each case must be examined individually to determine the applicability and strength of a defence.

Penalties and Sentencing Considerations

In determining the appropriate sentence for drug supply offences, NSW courts consider factors such as:

The quantity and purity of the drug involved

The role of the accused (organiser vs. low-level participant)

Prior criminal history

Evidence of rehabilitation or remorse

For large commercial quantity offences, the standard non-parole period is 15 years, making these among the most serious offences under NSW law.

What To Do If You're Charged with a Drug Offence

If you are under investigation or have been charged with a drug supply offence, especially involving commercial or large commercial quantities, it is crucial to seek immediate legal representation.

A specialist criminal defence lawyer can assess the strength of the prosecution's case, advise on possible defences, and advocate for the best outcome, whether through withdrawal of charges, negotiated pleas, or court defence.

