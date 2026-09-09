ARTICLE
9 September 2026

Insight Alert: The Draft Tranche 2 Privacy Act Reforms: What's There, What's New And What's Missing?

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Almost two years after a relatively modest set of Privacy Act reforms were passed in late 2024 (Tranche 1 Reforms) (more on these here), the Australian Government has released an exposure draft...
Australia Privacy
Kaman Tsoi,Julian Lincoln,Katherine Gregor
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kaman Tsoi’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Consumer Industries and Insurance industries

Almost two years after a relatively modest set of Privacy Act reforms were passed in late 2024 (Tranche 1 Reforms) (more on these here), the Australian Government has released an exposure draft of the more substantial Tranche 2 reforms, in the form of the Privacy Amendment (Personal Data Protection) Bill 2026 (Cth) (Draft Bill). The Draft Bill is accompanied by a consultation paper which seeks feedback on the practical operation and implementation of the Draft Bill, as well as other proposed measures under development (Paper). 

The Draft Bill includes 41 proposed reforms, 30 of which were recommended reforms in the Attorney-General’s Department’s Privacy Act Review Report 2022 (Review Report) and 11 of which are new.

The new reforms cover the following:

  • new definition of ‘disclosure’, which deems personal information as disclosed where it is accessible to a third party, regardless of whether the discloser retains a level of control over it.
  • direct marketing, to include exceptions in the context of ‘ad-supported services’.
  • privacy collection notices, to reduce the content required under Australian Privacy Principle (APP) 5.
  • data security and destruction, to require entities to:
    • regularly assess the effectiveness of their compliance with APP 11;
    • consider whether personal information which is no longer needed should be destroyed rather than de-identified;
    • determine what personal information they hold, in order to apply security and destruction controls.
  • an expanded exception for dealing with serious wrongdoing, a broader concept than the previous serious misconduct.
  • new exceptions permitting collection of sensitive information where strictly necessary to provide requested goods and services or collected from a ‘publicly available document’.

With submissions to the Paper closing 18 September 2026, entities should consider whether there are any practical issues they wish to raise or interpretations they wish to influence, particularly in the context of their industry or sector.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kaman Tsoi
Kaman Tsoi
Photo of Julian Lincoln
Julian Lincoln
Photo of Christine Wong
Christine Wong
Photo of Katherine Gregor
Katherine Gregor
Photo of Kwok Tang
Kwok Tang
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More