Navigating Australian Privacy Reform: Your Guide To The Changes Ahead

Almost a year after the Government announced that it agreed or agreed in-principle with 106 of the 116 recommended reforms in the Attorney-General’s Department Privacy Act Review Report 2022...

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Almost a year after the Government announced that it agreed or agreed in-principle with 106 of the 116 recommended reforms in the Attorney-General’s Department Privacy Act Review Report 20221, A ‘Tranche 1’ Bill has been introduced to address a suite of those recommendations. Many of the proposed reforms have however been deferred, with a draft of Tranche 2 to be developed for further consultation at a later stage.

For our detailed commentary on the Tranche 1 Bill, see here.

Together, the reforms in Tranche 1 and especially Tranche 2 (if it proceeds) represent be the most significant changes to Australian privacy law since the 2014 reforms which introduced the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs).

Proposed changes include measures to expand the scope of the Act, stricter consent and notice rules, a broader ‘fairness’ standard, increased rights and new avenues of claim for individuals, enhanced regulatory enforcement tools, mandated privacy impact assessments, and more prescriptive rules in respect of data security, data breaches and data retention.

We will continue to share updates on the progress of Tranches 1 and 2. In the meantime, with increased penalties, regulatory enforcement and public scrutiny surrounding privacy and data security, it is more important than ever for entities to ensure they are complying with the current requirements of the Privacy Act, as well as anticipating the changes to come.

Key reforms ahead: What does this mean for you?

Expanded definition of personal information

Key proposal(s): Expand the legislative definition of personal information to cover information or opinion that relates to (rather than is about) an identified or reasonably identifiable individual.

What to do next: Consider how an expanded definition of personal information will impact your data practices including those that rely on the use of technical data (e.g. in the context of targeted advertising).

Impacts on AI and automated-decision making

Key proposal(s): Require entities to inform individuals when relying on substantially automated decision-making based on personal information where there is a legal effect or other significant effect for the individual. Some uses of AI involving personal information may also be captured by the reforms relating to ‘high privacy risk activities’, which will require entities to conduct a privacy impact assessment.

What to do next: Consider required updates to notices, policies and privacy impact assessment processes, and the implications of other upcoming changes to AI regulations on your use of personal information (including to train AI algorithms).

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Strengthened consent and notice requirements

Key proposal(s):

Amend the Privacy Act to reflect the OAIC’s current guidance that consent (where required) must be voluntary, informed, current, specific, unambiguous, and easily withdrawn.

Require entities to provide additional information to individuals about their data handling practices, including in relation to overseas disclosures, high privacy risk activities and retention periods.

Expand the circumstances where consent is required (e.g. to collect, generate, use, or disclose geo-location tracking data, or trade in personal information).

What to do next: Consider required uplift of notices and consent practices, including for entities that rely on implied and/or ‘bundled’ consent (where consent is sought for a single document such as a privacy policy or terms and conditions, which deals with multiple activities). Consider timing of consent changes, balancing ‘future proofing’ against commercial impacts. Consider mechanisms to enable individuals to withdraw consent, particularly in respect of data sets you plan to use in the medium to long term. Ensure that the circumstances relating to overseas disclosures, high privacy risk activities and retention periods are understood internally, in preparation for needing to provide greater transparency about these matters.

Enhanced individual rights

Key proposal(s): Introduce GDPR-inspired rights for individuals including to obtain explanation about, or object to, the handling of their information, have their personal information erased where no longer needed and extend correction rights to generally available publications controlled by an APP entity.

What to do next: Consider systems, processes and resources needed to respond to individual’s exercise of their new and enhanced rights.

Fair and reasonable use and disclosure of personal information

Key proposal(s): Require that the collection, use, or disclosure of personal information be fair and reasonable in the circumstances, regardless of consent, having regard to legislative factors such as reasonable necessity, individual reasonable expectations, the kind, sensitivity and amount of personal information, and impact on individuals.

What to do next: Identify and assess activities that are more likely to be considered unfair or unreasonable,2 and consider potential mitigations.

Governance and risk management

Key proposal(s):

Require privacy impact assessments to be conducted prior to undertaking activities with high privacy risks, which may include some activities involving targeted advertising, individual profiling, sensitive information, children, automated decision making and sale of personal information.

Require entities to determine and record the purposes for which they collect, use and disclose personal information.

What to do next: Develop or enhance privacy impact assessment processes and templates. Develop or enhance approach to governance and compliance records and documentation, such as a privacy management plan and record of personal information holdings.

Direct marketing, targeted advertising, profiling

Key proposal(s):

Introduce an unqualified right to opt out of direct marketing.

Prohibit targeting of individuals based on sensitive information (unless socially beneficial) or targeting of children (unless in their best interest).

Require transparency about the use of algorithms and profiling in advertising.

What to do next: Consider the impact of the proposed changes on your promotional activities and ability to leverage data when engaging with customers. Consider interaction with other marketing laws, such as the Spam Act and Do Not Call Register Act.

Data security and data breach notification

Key proposal(s): Require organisations to meet baseline data security outcomes (e.g. confidentiality, integrity, availability – to be confirmed), adopt data breach response plans and notify the OAIC of eligible data breaches within 72 hours.

What to do next: Develop or enhance your data breach response plan. Ensure it is tested for effectiveness (e.g. training and data breach simulations). Assess the sufficiency of other cyber security and cyber resilience measures, including security controls and contractual data security protections.

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Data retention

Key proposal(s): Require organisations to document minimum and maximum retention periods for different types of personal information held, and provide further information about data retention in privacy policy.

What to do next: Develop or update a data retention policy, having regard applicable statutory minimum data retention periods (e.g. under tax, corporate, employment, environment and other laws), litigation requirements, limitation of action periods and Privacy Act justifications for ongoing use of personal information. Prioritise analysis of high-risk and older records.

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New avenue of claims and expanded enforcement toolkit

Key proposal(s):

Expand the OAIC’s enforcement toolkit including a tiered approach to civil penalties and enhanced coercive investigation powers.

Introduce a direct right of action and statutory tort for breach of privacy.

What to do next: Consider your exposure to increased class action and regulatory enforcement risk, noting that previous reforms in late 2022 also significantly increased the maximum penalties for Privacy Act breaches.

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Employee records

Key proposal(s): Limit the scope of the employee records exemption and, subject to consultation, enhance certain privacy protections for private sector employees. Potential areas where expanded obligations are likely include privacy notices, data security, data breach notification, data retention and rights of individuals (e.g. access, correction, etc).

What to do next: This is one of the more uncertain areas of the reforms at this stage, so should be watched closely for further details. Given the existing limitations on the scope of the employee records exemption, employers should in the meantime ensure they are currently compliant in respect of any human resources personal information that is outside the scope of the exemption.

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Overseas disclosure

Key proposal(s):

Make standard contractual clauses available to APP entities for use when transferring personal information outside Australia.

Introduce a mechanism to recognise countries and certification schemes as providing substantially similar protection to the APPs.

What to do next: Once the standard contractual clauses are made available, assess whether and when to adopt them for overseas transfers, and how to integrate them into existing contracts and templates. If on the receiving end, consider the extent to which the clauses can be accepted.

Controller-processor distinction

Key proposal(s): Introduce a controller-processor distinction in the Privacy Act, similar to the EU GDPR and data protection regimes in many other jurisdictions.

What to do next: Consider your organisation’s role(s) in the new regime, and prepare for updating contractual arrangements and procedures relating to supply chain management and data breach response.

How we can support you

While the implications of the privacy reforms will only be fully known once enacted and supported by OAIC guidance, the scale of the reforms means it is important for entities to strategically approach the program of work needed for compliance.

With a deep bench strength of privacy experts and cross-practice expertise in multiple jurisdictions, we offer a holistic approach to support your privacy and data protection compliance program.

We can leverage our experience supporting clients with the implementation of other data and consumer protection regimes in Australia and overseas to help you anticipate and prepare for the changes ahead, including through readiness assessments, repapering and review of policies, procedures, consents, contracts and privacy impact assessments.

This article was originally published on 31 July 2024 and updated on 13 September 2024.

Footnotes

1 See our earlier briefings on the Attorney General Report and on the Government’s response.

2 A 2023 Privacy Survey by the OAIC reveals that a large majority of Australian consider unfair and unreasonable the sale of, or trading in, of personal information (around 90%) or its use in automated decision making, online tracking, profiling and targeted advertising (around 70%, with the proportion increasing in the case of sensitive or children information).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.