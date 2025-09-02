AI For Better Insurance

CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has prepared areport for the Insurance Council of Australia, examining the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) within the Australian insurance sector. The report:

identifies five priority AI use cases — automated claims processing and triage, fraud detection, enhanced underwriting and risk assessment, natural disaster impact prediction and operational control and compliance — and analyses the associated risks, opportunities and governance requirements; and

discusses how AI can address the industry's current challenges, including rising costs, climate risks, evolving consumer expectations and declining trust.

The report is intended as a first step in building a shared understanding of AI in the context of general insurance, aimed at insurers, regulators, policymakers and consumers. The report acknowledges there are risks but sets out seven areas to guide the safe, ethical and effective adoption of AI.

"The insurance industry understands its responsibility to innovate in a way that enhances, not compromises, consumer outcomes." - Andrew Hall, Executive Director and CEO Insurance Council of Australia

Opportunities and Benefits

The report identifies that AI adoption presents significant opportunities for the Australian insurance sector, including:

Enhanced operational efficiency and cost management through automation and improved decision-making accuracy.

Improved risk management, enabling more precise pricing, proactive disaster response and better fraud detection.

Improved customer outcomes via faster, clearer and more accurate interactions.

Support for innovation, including dynamic pricing models and upskilling of the insurance industry workforce by augmenting decision making.

Potential to address societal challenges, such as underinsurance and climate risk, by enabling proactive risk mitigation and supporting community resilience.

Priority AI Use Cases

The report, informed by industry consultation, prioritises five AI use cases:

Automated Claims Processing and Triage: AI-driven automation to accelerate claims assessment, improve repair allocation and enhance customer communication. Key risks include cybersecurity, data leakage, model bias and lack of transparency. Fraud Detection and Prevention: AI systems to identify suspicious claim patterns and reduce fraud-related costs. Risks include limitations of historical training data and loss of human expertise in fraud detection. Enhanced Underwriting and Risk Assessment: Integration of non-traditional and unstructured data sources for more precise risk modelling and tailored pricing. Risks include potential for bias, transparency challenges and the risk of rendering certain areas uninsurable. Natural Disaster Impact Prediction and Response: Use of AI to analyse weather, satellite and historical loss data to improve disaster preparedness and response. Risks include intellectual property concerns, bias in disaster response prioritisation and potential negative impacts on affordability for some customers. Operational Control and Compliance: AI-enabled monitoring of regulatory compliance and internal policies, automating anomaly detection and reporting. Risks include over-reliance on AI, lack of human judgment and challenges in nuanced compliance situations.

Risk and Governance

The report highlights a spectrum of risks associated with AI adoption, including:

Financial and AI investment risks, including compliance costs, litigation and the cost of errors in automated decision-making.

Operational risks, such as system failures, design defects and inadequate data quality.

Compliance challenges in navigating complex evolving regulatory frameworks.

Privacy and cybersecurity concerns, with increased exposure to data breaches, adversarial attacks and regulatory penalties.

Reputational risks arising from biased or opaque AI-driven decisions.

To address these risks, the report emphasises the need for robust governance frameworks, including:

Ethical guardrails, regular audits and transparency requirements.

Human oversight and clear accountability for AI-driven decisions.

Collaboration with regulators and industry bodies to ensure alignment with emerging standars and best practices.

Regulatory and Industry Developments

The regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly, with international and domestic initiatives focusing on ethical AI, transparency and risk management. Key developments include:

Australian Government initiatives, including voluntary and proposed mandatory AI safety standards, privacy law reforms and sector-specific guidance on discrimination and explainability in insurance.

International frameworks from the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS), European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

In this environment, insurers face ongoing challenges in translating high-level principles into actionable guidance, particularly in identifying and managing high-risk AI applications.

Advancing AI Adoption: Seven Key Areas

The report outlines seven priority areas to advance responsible AI adoption in the insurance sector:

Delivering Better Insurance for All: Developing a pro-social AI vision that prioritises customer-centric use cases and addresses the needs of vulnerable groups. Strengthening Governance for Responsible AI: Enhancing oversight, data quality and model management, with a focus on transparency and ethical standards. Fostering Collaboration and Resilience: Establishing industry working groups, sharing best practices and partnering with research organisations to address common challenges. Adopting AI Strategically and Proactively: Moving beyond pilot projects to scalable implementations, balancing innovation with risk management. Building AI Skills for a Future-Ready Workforce: Investing in AI literacy and targeted upskilling for leadership and staff and addressing sector-wide skills gaps. Becoming a Trusted Partner through Transparent AI: Communicating clearly about AI use, benefits and safeguards and engaging with regulators and stakeholders to build trust. Innovating Insurance: Leveraging AI to develop new products and services, address emerging risks and support climate adaptation and sustainability.

The report concludes that AI holds tranformative potential for the Australian insurance industry, offering pathways to greater efficiency, improved customer outcomes and enhanced risk management.

What next?

Realising these benefits requires a strategic, collaborative and ethically grounded approach, underpinned by robust governance. Insurance companies should be assessing how they are positioned to deliver in each of the seven key areas.

