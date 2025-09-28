ARTICLE
28 September 2025

Dealmaking in Australia: the current state of play and the impact of regulation

CC
Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Contributor

Corrs Chambers Westgarth logo
With over 175 years of experience and a team of over 1000 talented professionals, we offer exceptional legal services for major transactions, projects, and disputes. Our client-focused approach and commitment to excellence ensure success for our clients. We connect with top lawyers globally for the best results.
Explore Firm Details
Impact of Australia's new mandatory merger control regime, dealmakers must navigate an evolving landscape.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Sandy Mak,James North, and Cameron Blackwood
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Australia's dealmaking landscape is undergoing a dynamic shift, marked by a resurgence in both public and private M&A activity. Despite global geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory headwinds in major markets, Australia has emerged as a relatively stable and attractive destination for capital.

Beneath the surface of this momentum, however, lies a complex regulatory environment that is reshaping how deals are structured and executed. From heightened scrutiny around foreign investment and tax structuring to the seismic impact of Australia's new mandatory merger control regime, dealmakers must navigate an evolving landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021
 		Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)
Authors
Photo of Sandy Mak
Sandy Mak
Photo of James North
James North
Photo of Cameron Blackwood
Cameron Blackwood
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More