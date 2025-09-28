Dealmaking in Australia: the current state of play and the impact of regulation

self

Australia's dealmaking landscape is undergoing a dynamic shift, marked by a resurgence in both public and private M&A activity. Despite global geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory headwinds in major markets, Australia has emerged as a relatively stable and attractive destination for capital.

Beneath the surface of this momentum, however, lies a complex regulatory environment that is reshaping how deals are structured and executed. From heightened scrutiny around foreign investment and tax structuring to the seismic impact of Australia's new mandatory merger control regime, dealmakers must navigate an evolving landscape.

