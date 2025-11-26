Promissory Estoppel: "One day all this will be yours..." - Which case won?

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Basic Industries and Business & Consumer Services industries
The Facts
Rural property purchased by couple and managed on share farming basis
A married couple bought a rural property on the northwest peri-urban fringe of Sydney in 1969. Both held high-profile jobs in fields unrelated to agriculture, so for the whole of the time between the purchase and the death in 2016 of the wife, who outlived her husband, the property had to be run by a manager on a share farming basis.
The claimant was the son of the man who had managed the property until 1974, after which the claimant, then 22, took over, and remained as the manager until the death of the wife.
Under the will of the wife - the sole owner of the property after her husband's death - the property was left to one of her two daughters; and there was a gift of a little over $200,000 to the claimant.
Claimant starts legal action alleging broken promise to leave him the farm
The claimant started legal action, saying that on various occasions the wife had assured him that the property would be his when she died.
He said that in sticking with the task of managing the property for such a long time, he had relied on that assurance; that the wife should have known that; and that he, and not the daughter, should become the property owner.
Claimant lives rent-free on property and receives retainer
The arrangements under which the claimant share farmed the property were mainly organised by the husband. The 25-hectare property was variously used as a citrus orchard, for grazing cattle, and for growing vegetables for sale; although it was not really a fully commercial enterprise, and would have been more accurately described as a hobby farm.
The claimant lived in a rent-free house, received a regular retainer (which in the absence of other benefits would not have been a living wage), and had all operating costs met except fuel, which was shared.
Absence of documentation to confirm arrangements
These arrangements were purely word-of-mouth; there was nothing written down. The claimant asserted that during the 1980s, three oral promises were made to him; two by the husband, and one by the wife, after the husband's death.
The court referred to these as "the representations", although the claimant characterised them as "succession plans".
Claimant's account of representations made to him
According to the claimant, the first of the representations was that in his will, the husband would give the claimant a "life interest" in the property, under which it would be left to the two daughters, but on the condition that the claimant could live there until he died, or decided to leave.
The second representation, the claimant said, was that the husband, expecting that he would shortly die, told him that he would leave the property to his wife in his will; but she and he had agreed that when she died, she would leave the property to the claimant.
The third representation (strongly disputed in evidence) was that, after the death of the husband, the wife had said to the claimant that in her will she would leave the property "and a sum of money" to him.
Details of wife's will become known after her death
When the wife died, it was discovered that she had left the property not to the claimant, but to one of the couple's two daughters instead.
There was, however, a bequest to the claimant of $200,000, subject to adjustment by any change in the CPI between the date of the will and the date of distribution of the assets.
When the wife died, the claimant commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of NSW, claiming the property was held on trust for him.
Supreme Court finds in favour of claimant
Those proceedings were determined in favour of the claimant. The reasons given were complex, but the central theme was that the claimant would not have remained in such uncertain and poorly remunerated work had he not done so in reliance on the representations, and that this reliance was reasonable.
The beneficiary daughter appealed to the NSW Court of Appeal, which unanimously dismissed her appeal, taking, in broad terms, the same view as the Supreme Court. The daughter then appealed to the High Court.
|
CASE A
The case for the daughter
|
CASE B
The case for the claimant
|
|
So, which case won?
Cast your judgment below to find out
Geoff Baldwin
Disputes and litigation
Stacks Champion
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.