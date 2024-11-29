ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Deal Done: Mandatory Merger Clearance In Australia Becomes Law

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
It is now confirmed that Australia will have a mandatory and suspensory (competition) pre-merger clearance regime with the passing of legislation late yesterday.
Australia Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Ayman Guirguis
Photo of Jessica Mandla
Photo of James Gray
Photo of Tessa Kane
Photo of Jenna Yim
Authors

It is now confirmed that Australia will have a mandatory and suspensory (competition) pre-merger clearance regime with the passing of legislation late yesterday.

The legislation, titled the Treasury Laws Amendment (Mergers and Acquisitions Reform) Act 2024, will have a widespread and significant impact on the Australian merger landscape.

Under the new regime, mergers (any acquisitions of shares or assets) that meet certain thresholds will be required to be notified to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and approved prior to proceeding.

In brief, the thresholds are as follows:

1552218a.jpg

The legislation also provides that the Treasurer will be able to adjust the thresholds to respond to concerns in relation to "high-risk" sectors—for example, the Australian government has indicated that it intends to require notification of all mergers in the supermarket sector.

Prior to these reforms, Australia was one of only three Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries that did not have a mandatory merger clearance regime in place. The Australian government has stated that "the current 'ad hoc' merger process is unfit for a modern economy" and that "these reforms are the largest shakeup of Australia's merger settings in half a century".

While parties can seek voluntarily clearance under the new regime from 1 July 2025, the regime will officially commence on 1 January 2026.

Accordingly, businesses seeking to effect mergers and acquisitions in Australia should begin considering the approach that they wish to take under the legislation, the likely timing of the proposed acquisition and its completion, as well as the effect of acquisitions that have been undertaken in the previous three years.

We set out further detail on the legislation in an earlier Insight, which can be found here.

We will continue to update you on further developments flowing from the passing of the legislation, including the ACCC's upcoming analytical and process processes.

In early 2025, we will be hosting more detailed presentation sessions on the reforms—should you wish to attend, please keep an eye on our future announcements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Business Law and Corporate Law
Authors
Photo of Ayman Guirguis
Ayman Guirguis
Photo of Jessica Mandla
Jessica Mandla
Photo of James Gray
James Gray
Photo of Tessa Kane
Tessa Kane
Photo of Jenna Yim
Jenna Yim
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More