Operational Readiness: Reducing Project Risk Before Day One

In short

Operational readiness is too important to leave until the end of a project. When it’s embedded early, organisations are better placed to manage risk, align stakeholders, clarify accountability and move from project delivery to sustainable operations with greater confidence.

Operational readiness is often treated as something to address near the end of a project, but in reality, it’s one of the most effective ways organisations can reduce risk, improve outcomes and influence whole of life costs across the entire project lifecycle.

From strategy and planning through to delivery, transition and operations, the strongest outcomes are achieved when readiness is embedded early and supported by clear governance, defined accountabilities and commercial arrangements that enable effective implementation. When these elements are not addressed until late in the project lifecycle, organisations may face avoidable risks during transition and early operations.

While operational readiness should be tailored to the project type, scale and level of change, six key themes consistently underpin successful project outcomes.

1. Start with the strategy

Operational readiness begins with a clear understanding of the future operating environment. Organisations need to establish who is involved, what success looks like, how decisions will be made, where accountability sits and how commercial arrangements will support the transition from delivery into operations. Early definition of roles, responsibilities, operating models and funding or contracting pathways helps create alignment across stakeholders and reduces the risk of ambiguity later in the program lifecycle. This is also where the commercial foundations need to be tested. Funding pathways, contract structures, acceptance criteria and handover obligations should support the future operating model, not sit separately from it.

2. Integrate delivery, operations and stakeholders early

Successful transition to operations requires more than project delivery. It depends on effectively integrating multiple workstreams, organisations, systems and stakeholders, including the commercial interfaces that determine how responsibilities, risks, incentives and handover obligations are managed. Mapping dependencies, aligning milestones and understanding the relationships between business, technology, infrastructure, contractual and operational activities ensures readiness activities progress in step with project delivery rather than becoming a last-minute exercise.

3. Governance must be practical and accountable

Strong governance is a critical enabler of readiness. This includes clear decision-making structures, well-defined accountabilities, transparent reporting arrangements and commercial controls across agencies, delivery teams and operational stakeholders. The most effective governance models are fit-for-purpose, support timely decision making and provide visibility of progress, risks, readiness costs and emerging commercial issues.

4. Assurance builds confidence before transition

Readiness should be measurable. Establishing assurance frameworks, stage gates, readiness criteria and testing programs provides confidence that people, processes, technology, assets, operating procedures and commercial arrangements are ready to support day one operations. Assurance activities help identify gaps early and create a more informed basis for key investment, acceptance and go/no-go decisions.

5. Risk sits at the interfaces

Many project challenges emerge where organisations, systems, contracts or responsibilities intersect. New technologies, changing processes, workforce preparedness, contractual obligations and system integrations all introduce complexity. Operational readiness provides a structured approach to identifying, managing and mitigating these interface risks before they impact service delivery, commercial outcomes or customer experience.

6. Think beyond commissioning to business as usual

Operational readiness is not simply about achieving project completion; it is about enabling a successful transition to sustainable operations. Defining Day 0 and Day 1 requirements is only part of the task. Organisations also need to ensure operating teams are ready, ownership is clear, commercial arrangements are in place and business change has been embedded. These elements help support long-term benefits realisation and operational success.

Practical questions leaders should ask

Are decision rights clear?

Do operational teams understand what they will inherit?

Have interface risks been tested?

Are commercial obligations understood by all parties?

Are Day 0 and Day 1 requirements realistic, funded and owned?

These questions help shift readiness from a final checklist to a discipline that supports better decisions throughout delivery.

Operational readiness should not be viewed as a final milestone. Done well, it gives leaders earlier visibility of risk, clearer accountability for transition and greater confidence that the investment can deliver its intended benefits from day one.

The earlier operational readiness is embedded, the greater the opportunity to identify risk, strengthen accountability and support a successful transition to operations.