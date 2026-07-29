The Investment Landscape For Space Technology In NSW And Australia

Once the domain of government agencies, today the global space landscape is increasingly driven by private organisations pursuing a more entrepreneurial and commercial utilisation of space. We have come to depend on space-enabled technologies, such as satellite-based services, for everyday activities including navigation, telecommunications, weather forecasting, emergency management, banking, mining, agriculture and transportation.

This article explores Australia’s growing space economy, including its driving factors, NSW’s thriving space-tech ecosystem, sovereign capability, and the sectors attracting investor interest.

Australia’s space economy

Australia’s space industry has expanded significantly since the establishment of the Australian Space Agency in 2018, with the Australian Civil Space Strategy identifying space as a critical enabler of economic growth and productivity. Australian space businesses have reported strong growth in sales, employment and investment, while annual private equity investment has risen substantially in recent years. The sector now generates approximately A$4.6 billion in annual turnover, supports around 17,000 full-time equivalent jobs and comprises about 620 organisations.

Government support has played an important role in the industry’s growth: since 2021, the Australian Space Agency has delivered significant grant funding to support more than 200 organisations, with projects spanning advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum technologies.

Australia also benefits from geographic advantages including large unpopulated areas, favourable launch trajectories, extensive ground infrastructure and proximity to rapidly growing Indo-Pacific markets. These factors position the country to participate in satellite manufacturing, launch services, Earth observation and emerging in-space operations.

At the centre of Australia’s space transformation is NSW, with a strong research base, a mature venture capital ecosystem and a growing number of commercial space businesses.

NSW: Australia's leading space ecosystem

NSW has established itself as one of Australia's leading space jurisdictions. The state's broader defence and aerospace sector contributes approximately $3.4 billion in annual gross value added and employs more than 22,700 people, providing a strong foundation for space-related growth. The presence of major universities including UNSW, the University of Sydney, UTS and Macquarie University has also created a pipeline of research, talent and commercialisation opportunities.

NSW's innovation strategy further supports the sector. The NSW Innovation Blueprint identifies the commercialisation of innovation, access to funding and the development of innovation precincts as key priorities for economic growth.

Early-stage investment in NSW

One of the key strengths of the NSW ecosystem is its ability to translate research into investable companies. The National Space Industry Hub, operated by Cicada Innovations in Sydney, is Australia's leading deep-tech incubator dedicated to supporting space ventures and as such, has become a focal point for early-stage space company development.

More than 80 startups have participated in the Hub so far, together raising over $56 million in funding and creating approximately 160 jobs. Companies emerging from the program are developing technologies in satellite systems, robotics, autonomous systems and quantum sensing.

Manufacturing and Western Sydney

An important development for NSW has been the growing focus on advanced space manufacturing. In 2025, the NSW Government announced a partnership with Space Machines Company to establish satellite production capability at Bradfield's Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility in Western Sydney. Initial production targets are expected to exceed 30 satellites annually, with ambitions to scale substantially by 2030.

This initiative aligns space technology with broader industrial and infrastructure development taking place around the Western Sydney Aerotropolis. It also highlights a growing opportunity for NSW to participate in satellite manufacturing, systems integration and supply-chain development rather than relying solely on software and research capabilities.

Sovereign capability

A significant shift in recent years has been the increasing focus on sovereign capability. Sovereign space capability bolsters a nation’s security and economy by enabling:

Independent Earth observation

Less reliance on foreign commercial providers

Secure, nationally controlled intelligence

Uninterrupted access to crucial information

A stronger space industry, leading to more local jobs, innovation, and investment.

The National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC), which manages a $15 billion investment mandate across several priority industries, has become one of the most influential sources of capital for Australian space technology companies.

Recent investments by the NRFC include $75 million into Gilmour Space Technologies and $50 million into Advanced Navigation during 2026. Gilmour Space also secured a broader $217 million funding round involving the NRFC, Hostplus, Blackbird, Main Sequence and several major institutional investors.

The involvement of superannuation funds and government-backed investors signals increasing confidence that space technology can become a long-term industrial asset class rather than a speculative venture investment.

This support is echoed by public sentiment across the globe, the most notable example of which is the recent IPO of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. SpaceX went public on June 12, 2026, raising approximately US$86 billion and valuing the company at around an eye-watering US$2.1 trillion on its first trading day – making it the largest IPO ever. High-profile investors included Australian mining magnate, Gina Rinehart, who invested over US$1 billion in the SpaceX IPO. Rinehart and investors alike have bet on Musk’s ability to turn the space economy into a profitable commercial enterprise.

Key investment opportunities

Looking forward, several segments appear particularly attractive for investors:

Earth observation and analytics , driven by climate monitoring, agriculture, disaster response and infrastructure management.

Satellite communications , particularly for regional and remote Australia.

Navigation and positioning technologies , supporting defence, logistics and autonomous systems.

Robotics, AI and quantum sensing , where strong dual-use opportunities exist across defence, mining and industrial sectors.

Satellite manufacturing and in-orbit services, particularly as domestic launch and space infrastructure capabilities mature.

Ad astra (to the stars) with Bartier Perry

In short, the Australian space sector is attracting a high-level of support from governments, institutional investors and private capital, aiding its transition from a nascent industry to a national capability. With a thriving start-up ecosystem, world-class research hubs, and advanced space manufacturing facilities, NSW has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation.

Whether you are an emerging space start-up or an established organisation delivering complex space and satellite projects, Bartier Perry’s multidisciplinary team can help you navigate a successful trajectory. We provide commercially focused legal support across corporate transactions, intellectual property protection, technology commercialisation, regulatory compliance, governance, employment, property and dispute resolution – so that you can mitigate risk, protect your innovations and achieve your strategic objectives with confidence.

Originally published 20 July 2026.