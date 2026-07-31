CEO Update: Investing In People – A Wise Investment For The Future

Pick up any financial publication these days and you’ll read that we are entering an age where Artificial Intelligence will increasingly replace human interaction.

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Pick up any financial publication these days and you’ll read that we are entering an age where Artificial Intelligence will increasingly replace human interaction.

So why is Bartier Perry right now investing more time, resources and focus into people?

The answer is that, while we recognise the impact of AI (and are investing heavily in technology), we are equally confident that investing in people now will benefit our clients for the long term.

That people investment is taking various forms.

First is a new legal graduate program launched this year.

Those graduates represent the bright future of our firm. We know their working world and the skills they bring are very different to previous generations.

Equally we believe that the experience, judgment and EQ of those previous generations will help our graduates learn as they role model skills learned over many years.

So, our graduate program will lean heavily on continuous improvement, collaboration and mentoring to build skills we believe will sit alongside legal excellence as an invaluable asset for clients dealing with complex or challenging issues.

That investment in people also continues at the senior levels of the firm.

At the start of this year, Bartier Perry welcomed the addition of a five-strong commercial disputes and corporate team, from Hicksons | Hunt & Hunt, being partners Adam Henderson and Chloe Ellis, along with lawyers, Chris Moore, Tayah Stevenson and Rahui Eruera.

Adam and Chloe are among six partner appointments in the last six months alone and bring extensive experience in their respective areas of law, along with a strong alignment with Bartier Perry’s culture.

You can read more about the appointments here.

Our investment in people includes providing numerous opportunities for our clients to interact with us and a wider network, whether in-person or online.

Already this year we have held twelve seminars to update clients on key legal issues.

Several recent hybrid seminars (a combination of on-line and in-person) involving significant changes to the workers compensation scheme and additionally, updates to psychosocial hazards in the workplace saw more than 500 clients attend each time, highlighting the demand for these events.

And finally, we have opened our doors in Western Sydney (by appointment) at Level 14, 3 Parramatta Square, 153 Macquarie Street.

Having an in-person presence in Parramatta responds directly to client needs and reflects our commitment to being close to the organisations we support, many of whom are based in Western Sydney or have operations in Western Sydney.

I am incredibly proud of the client-led growth we have seen over the past few years and our continuing commitment to investing in our people and nurturing our distinct culture which is the very backbone of Bartier Perry.

Orignally published 31 March 2026.

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