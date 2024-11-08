HHG Legal Group, Senior Associate, Aaron Potts, discusses dealing with prosecutions by the Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia.

Guidance when Dealing with the Department of Agriculture and Food

HHG Legal has recently been successful in dealing with prosecutions by the Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia on behalf of farmers.

The following article is guidance when dealing with the Department of Agriculture regarding breaches of regulations. The Compliance, Enforcement, and Prosecution Policy of the Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia outlines a structured approach to ensuring adherence to agricultural legislation through education, monitoring, and enforcement actions. The policy aims to promote consistency, fairness, and efficiency in regulatory practices across all sectors of the department.

Key Elements of the Policy:

Compliance Promotion and Education: DAFWA emphasises proactive measures to encourage compliance with legislation governing agriculture, biosecurity, and natural resource protection. This includes outreach, education, and support to help stakeholders understand and meet regulatory requirements. Enforcement Principles: When faced with non-compliance, DAFWA applies a tiered approach, depicted as an "Enforcement Pyramid," which varies from education and administrative sanctions for minor infractions to prosecution for severe or repeated offences. This ensures that enforcement actions are proportionate to the seriousness of the violation and consistent with legal standards. Range of Enforcement Actions: Depending on the nature of the breach and the specific legislation involved, DAFWA utilises various enforcement tools. These include written warnings for minor infractions, statutory notices mandating compliance, revocation of permits or licenses for significant breaches, court injunctions for urgent situations, infringement notices offering penalty options, and prosecution in court when necessary. Decision-Making Criteria: Enforcement decisions are guided by several factors, such as the severity of the offence, public interest, deterrence needs, and previous compliance history. This ensures that enforcement actions are effective, fair, and aligned with broader public and environmental protection goals. Transparency and Accountability: The policy promotes openness and transparency in DAFWA's dealings with the public by outlining clear procedures and criteria for enforcement actions. It aims to uphold public trust by ensuring that enforcement decisions are documented and justified based on established principles and legal requirements. Cost Efficiency and Public Interest: Recognising the importance of prudent use of resources, the policy discourages unnecessary court proceedings for minor or technical violations. Instead, it advocates for the use of administrative measures or alternative strategies that achieve compliance effectively and efficiently, thereby serving the best interests of the public.

Overall, the Compliance, Enforcement, and Prosecution Policy of DAFWA serves as a framework to guide officers in enforcing agricultural legislation judiciously and consistently.

It is crucial for farmers and stakeholders to engage meaningfully with the Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia (DAFWA). By actively participating in communication and cooperation with DAFWA, farmers can:

Ensure Compliance: Understanding regulatory requirements through engagement helps farmers comply with agricultural laws and regulations more effectively. Receive Support and Guidance: Engaging with DAFWA allows farmers to access educational resources, training programs, and expert advice that promote best practices in agriculture and natural resource management. Mitigate Risks: By staying informed about regulatory changes and expectations, farmers can proactively address potential compliance issues and mitigate risks of non-compliance. Contribute to Policy Development: Meaningful engagement enables farmers to provide feedback and insights that can shape future policies and regulations, ensuring they are practical and aligned with industry needs. Build Trust and Collaboration: Establishing open lines of communication fosters trust between farmers and regulatory authorities, facilitating constructive dialogue and cooperative efforts to achieve mutual goals of sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

If farmers demonstrate a willingness to comply with agricultural regulations or indicate a need for assistance to achieve compliance, the Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia (DAFWA) typically prioritises support and guidance over punitive measures like prosecution. By engaging with DAFWA in such a proactive manner:

Supportive Approach: DAFWA is inclined to offer education, resources, and practical assistance to help farmers understand and meet regulatory requirements effectively. Minimal Risk of Prosecution: Farmers who show genuine efforts to comply or seek assistance are less likely to face prosecution for minor or unintentional breaches. Educational Initiatives: The department emphasises educational initiatives and outreach programs to promote compliance and assist farmers in navigating complex regulatory frameworks. Administrative Measures: In cases where minor infractions occur despite best efforts, DAFWA may utilise administrative sanctions or warnings as constructive measures to encourage compliance without resorting to legal proceedings. Collaborative Engagement: By engaging with DAFWA proactively, farmers can establish a collaborative relationship aimed at achieving mutual goals of sustainable agriculture and regulatory compliance.

Overall, farmers can expect a supportive and collaborative approach from DAFWA when seeking assistance or demonstrating a commitment to compliance, minimising the likelihood of enforcement actions and fostering a positive regulatory environment.

