Libel, Slander, and Defamation – Understanding the Difference

What is Defamation?

Defamation occurs when a false statement is made about an individual, group, or business, harming their reputation. It balances the protection of personal and professional reputations with the principle of freedom of speech.

Under Australian law, defamation is regulated by the States Defamation Act 2005, which standardises the rules across all states and territories.

To establish defamation, a plaintiff must prove the following:

Publication to a Third Party â€“ The defamatory statement must have been communicated to someone other than the plaintiff. This can occur through spoken words, written publications, social media posts, or other forms of dissemination. Identification of the Plaintiff â€“ The statement must refer to the plaintiff, either explicitly or implicitly, such that a reasonable person would identify them as the subject of the statement. Harm to Reputation â€“ The statement must have caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to the plaintiff's reputation. This includes exposure to ridicule, hatred, or avoidance by others. Falsity â€“ The statement must be untrue. Truth is an absolute defence to defamation claims in Australia.

A publication is defamatory in Australia if it has the effect of:

Lowering the plaintiff's reputation in the eyes of a reasonable person. Exposing the plaintiff to ridicule, contempt, or hatred. Causing others to avoid or shun the plaintiff.

A publication is defamatory if it falsely and unjustly harms an individual's reputation in a way that would lower their standing in the community. Courts consider the statement's content, context, and effect to assess whether a publication meets these criteria.

If you believe a publication has defamed you or are accused of defamation, consulting a defamation lawyer is essential to understanding your rights and potential remedies.

Even if the publisher did not intend to defame you, the effect of the statement on the plaintiff's reputation is what matters.

What is Slander?

Slander is a subset of defamation that involves spoken words or transient forms of communication. Examples of slander include:

Verbal statements made during a public speech or meeting. Accusations made in a casual conversation overheard by others. Statements broadcasted on live radio or television.

Because of its fleeting nature, slander can be harder to prove than libel. Plaintiffs must often demonstrate that the spoken words directly caused reputational damage or led to specific losses.

Examples of Slander:

False Personal Allegations

Scenario: During a business networking event, someone says, "She stole money from her last employer."

Impact: Such a statement can harm the individual's personal and professional reputation, especially if others believe the accusation.

Professional Misconduct Claims

Scenario: A customer tells others in a restaurant, "That doctor is negligent and caused harm to patients."

Impact: This could lead to losing trust and damaging the doctor's professional reputation.

Accusations of Criminal Behaviour

Scenario: At a community meeting, someone says, "He's a drug dealer," without any basis or evidence.

Impact: Accusing someone of criminal behaviour without proof can cause severe reputational harm, often leading to social ostracism.

Slander in the Workplace

Scenario: A colleague tells a manager, "She lied on her resume and isn't qualified for this job."

Impact: If untrue, this statement could result in disciplinary actions or job loss, damaging the individual's career.

Rumours in Social Settings

Scenario: At a party, someone spreads a rumour that a married individual is having an affair.

Impact: This could cause significant damage to the person's personal life and relationships.

With the rise of technology, some spoken statements shared via digital platforms, such as live-streamed videos or voice notes, may blur the line between slander and libel. Courts often assess the permanence and reach of such communications to categorise defamation.

What is Libel?

Conversely, libel refers to written or published statements that defame an individual or business. Examples include:

False claims printed in newspapers or magazines. Defamatory posts on social media platforms. Misleading online reviews or blog articles.

Libel is considered more damaging than slander because written words can reach a broader audience and remain accessible over time. Courts often treat libel cases more seriously due to the potential for lasting harm.

Examples of Libel

Defamatory News Articles

Scenario: A newspaper publishes an article falsely accusing a business owner of fraud.

Impact: Such an article could harm the individual's credibility and result in financial loss or public backlash.

False Social Media Posts

Scenario: A Facebook post claims that a local teacher was fired for inappropriate sexual conduct when this is untrue.

Impact: The teacher's professional reputation could suffer, potentially affecting their career and personal life.

Misleading Online Reviews

Scenario: A disgruntled customer posts a Google review falsely alleging that a restaurant served contaminated food.

Impact: This could deter other customers and lead to financial harm for the business.

Defamatory Statements in Books or Blogs

Scenario: An author writes in their memoir that a former colleague was involved in illegal activities without evidence.

Impact: This could harm the colleague's reputation and lead to loss of opportunities or relationships.

Defamatory Photographs or Visual Content

Scenario: A magazine publishes an edited image of a public figure implying criminal or immoral behaviour.

Impact: This could damage the person's public image, leading to loss of endorsements or public trust.

Accusations in Emails or Letters

Scenario: Without evidence, a company executive circulates an email accusing a competitor of unethical practices.

Impact: This could harm the competitor's business reputation and client relationships.

Libel is a serious offence due to the enduring impact of false and damaging statements made in permanent form. If you believe you've been the victim of libel or need to defend against a claim, seeking professional legal advice is essential to safeguard your rights and reputation.

Distinction Between Slander and Libel Abolished

In the Uniform Defamation Acts of 2005, the distinction between slander and libel was abolished, instead both falling under the term defamation.

New South Wales â€“ Section 7 of the Defamation Act 2005(NSW)says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel is abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

Northern Territory â€“ Section 6 of the Defamation Act 2005(NT)says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel remains abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

Queensland â€“ Section 7 of the Defamation Act 2005(Qld) says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel remains abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

South Australia â€“ Section 7 of the Defamation Act 2005 (SA) says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel is abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

Tasmania â€“ Section 7 of the Defamation Act 2005 (Tas) says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel remains abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

Victoria â€“ Section 7 of the Defamation Act 2005 (Vic) says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel is abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

Western Australia â€“ Section 7 of the Defamation Act 2005 (WA) says:

(1) The distinction at general law between slander and libel is abolished. (2) Accordingly, the publication of defamatory matter of any kind is actionable without proof of special damage.

The Difference Between Slander, Libel, and Defamation

Slander and libel are two forms of defamation, but they differ primarily in the manner of communication and the permanence of the statement.

Slander refers to defamatory statements made orally or through other transient means, such as spoken words or live broadcasts. These statements are typically short-lived and require evidence of actual harm to reputation in most cases.

Libel refers to defamatory statements that exist in a permanent format, like written articles, social media posts, videos, or images. Since libel is concrete and can cause significant and lasting damage, courts typically view it as more severe than slander.

The primary difference is in the communication medium. Libel has enduring effects because it is permanent, whereas slander is temporary and usually more difficult to substantiate.

Not every act of defamation is classified as slander or libel, even though they are both forms of defamation. Defamation is a broader legal term that includes both categories and refers to any untrue statement that harms a person's reputation.

However, to qualify as defamation, specific criteria must be met: the statement must be false, published to a third party, and result in reputational harm.

For instance, a spoken insult that fails to damage a person's reputation or a factual written statement, although offensive, does not qualify as defamation. Hence, while slander and libel represent particular forms of defamation, not all false or damaging statements conveniently fall into these categories, highlighting the complexities of defamation law.

Libel, Slander, and Defamation â€“ Key Take Aways

Understanding the distinctions between libel, slander, and defamation is critical in navigating this nuanced area of law. Defamation is the overarching concept encompassing both libel and slander, requiring false, harmful statements to be published to a third party to damage an individual's reputation.

Slander typically occurs through fleeting communication methods like speech. In contrast, libel is found in enduring formats, such as written articles or online posts, and tends to cause greater and more lasting damage.

The Defamation Act 2005 has removed the traditional difference between libel and slander in Australian law, allowing all defamatory publications to be actionable without needing to prove special damage.

This uniformity emphasises protecting reputations in traditional and modern contexts, including digital platforms.

Individuals and businesses facing slander, libel, or wider defamation concerns must understand their rights and obtain legal advice to tackle reputational damage efficiently.

Libel, Slander, and Defamation â€“ FAQ & Answers

Defamation, libel, and slander are complex legal concepts that often raise questions about their definitions, examples, and implications.

This FAQ section provides clear, concise answers to common questions, helping you understand these terms and how they apply in real-world scenarios.

What is the meaning of libel and slander?

Libel and slander are both forms of defamation that harm someone's reputation through false statements. Libel refers to defamatory statements made permanently, such as written articles, social media posts, or videos. On the other hand, Slander involves defamatory statements made orally or in transient forms, like spoken words or live broadcasts. Both forms can damage reputations, but libel is often considered more serious due to its lasting nature.

What is an example of a libel?

A libel example would be a false claim published in a newspaper stating that a local business owner engaged in illegal activities. This written statement can cause public mistrust, financial loss, and harm to the individual's credibility. Another example is a social media post falsely accusing someone of professional misconduct, which can damage their career. Since the statement is permanent, it is classified as libel under defamation law.

What is libel in Australia?

In Australia, libel is a form of defamation involving written or published statements that harm a person's reputation. The Defamation Act governs libel cases and applies uniformly across all states and territories. While the distinction between libel and slander has been abolished, courts still recognise the unique characteristics of permanent publications like articles and online posts. False statements published to a third party and damaging to reputation may be actionable as defamation.

Is libel a lie?

Libel refers to a false statement in a permanent medium that damages someone's reputation, so it is effectively a lie if proven untrue. However, not all false statements qualify as libel; they must also cause reputational harm and be published to a third party. Truth is a complete defence to a libel claim, as accurate statements cannot be defamatory. The burden of proving falsity often lies with the plaintiff in libel cases.

What is it called when someone tries to ruin your reputation?

Defamation is generally defined as someone attempting to ruin your reputation through false statements. This term covers libel (written or permanent forms) and slander (spoken or transient forms). Defamation laws aim to protect individuals and businesses from reputational harm caused by such actions. Other related terms include character assassination or malicious falsehood, depending on the specific conduct.

What is a real-life example of slander?

A real-life example of slander is when someone verbally accuses a coworker of stealing company funds without evidence during a meeting. This false statement can harm the coworker's reputation and job security if others believe the accusation. Another example is spreading a rumour at a party that a person is unfaithful in their marriage, leading to personal and social consequences. Slander is often challenging to prove because it requires evidence of the spoken words and their impact.

What is defamation?

Defamation is a false statement that harms the reputation of an individual, group, or business. It must be communicated to a third party, which wdamage the plaintiff's reputationtiff. Defamation can occur through spoken words, written content, or digital media. The law balances protecting reputations with ensuring freedom of speech.

How does slander differ from libel?

Slander refers to defamatory statements made orally or through other transient forms like live speeches. Libel, in contrast, involves defamatory content in a permanent medium, such as written articles, videos, or online posts. The key distinction is the permanence of libel compared to the fleeting nature of slander. Courts often treat libel more seriously due to its lasting potential to harm reputations.

What must a plaintiff prove in a defamation case?

A plaintiff must prove the defamatory statement was published to a third party and clearly referred to them. The statement must also be false and likely to cause reputational harm. Evidence of harm, such as loss of reputation or financial damages, strengthens the claim. Without these elements, the claim may not qualify as actionable defamation.

What defences can be used against defamation claims?

Truth is the strongest defence, as a true statement cannot be defamatory. Honest opinion, qualified privilege, and triviality are other common defences. For instance, statements made in good faith in specific contexts, like legal proceedings, may be protected. Each defence depends on the specific circumstances and the intent behind the statement.

Can opinions be considered defamatory?

Opinions are not typically deemed defamatory if they are clearly stated as personal views. For a statement to meet the criteria for defamation, it must be presented as a fact and cause harm to one's reputation. However, if an opinion is rooted in false information or expressed with intent to harm, it could lead to legal consequences. The differentiation usually hinges on how a reasonable person interprets the statement.

How has social media affected defamation law?

Social media has increased the potential for defamatory content to spread widely and rapidly. Posts, comments, and likes can lead to defamation claims if they harm someone's reputation. Due to their permanent and accessible nature, online statements are often treated as libel. Courts are increasingly addressing the unique challenges posed by digital defamation cases.

What should I do if I believe I have been defamed?

Seek legal advice promptly to evaluate your case and potential remedies. You may issue a "concerns notice" requesting a retraction, apology, or compensation. Legal action, such as an injunction or damages claim, may be necessary if the matter is unresolved. Acting within the 12-month time limit for defamation claims is crucial.

Are businesses protected under defamation law?

Small businesses with fewer than 10 employees can sue for defamation under Australian law. Larger businesses are typically protected through misleading and deceptive conduct laws, not defamation. Defamation claims involving businesses often address reputational harm caused by false reviews or accusations. Legal remedies may include damages or the removal of defamatory content.

How are damages calculated in defamation cases?

Damages aim to compensate for the harm caused, including reputational damage, emotional distress, and financial loss. Aggravated damages may be awarded for malicious or egregious conduct by the defendant. Courts consider factors such as the reach and impact of the defamatory statement. The goal is to restore the plaintiff's reputation and address the harm suffered.

Can I be sued for defamation if I repeat someone else's statement?

Repeating a defamatory statement can make you liable for defamation, even if you are not the original source. Each repetition is considered a new instance of publication under the law. It's essential to verify the truth of statements before sharing them publicly. Innocent dissemination may be a defence for distributors unaware of the defamatory nature of the content.

