Reforming Retail Leases? Retail Leases Amendment (Review) Bill 2025 (NSW)

What does the Retail Leases Amendment (Review) Bill 2025 mean for landlords and tenants in NSW?

On 14 October 2025, the Minister for Small Business introduced the Retail Leases Amendment (Review) Bill 2025 (Bill) to NSW Parliament to implement the first tranche of legislative reforms to the Retail Leases Act 1994 (Act) proposed by the NSW Small Business Commission (Commission).

We investigate the Bill and assess whether real reform of the Act is proposed and how these changes, will affect Landlords and Tenants, if at all.

What is changing?

The Minister in her second reading speech for the Bill stated the reforms proposed by the Bill "are practical, balanced and responsive to the needs of the retail leasing sector. They will foster greater confidence in the retail leasing system from both landlord and tenants by improving clarity, streamlining processes and strengthening key safeguards."

Let's examine whether this is the case.

Pre-lease documentation

The Act currently prohibits a Landlord (or a person acting on behalf of a Landlord) to offer to enter into a lease of a shop, invite an offer to enter into a lease of a shop or advertise that a shop is for lease unless the Landlord makes available to any prospective Tenant a copy of the proposed lease and a copy of the retail tenancy guide prescribed by the regulations.

The Bill seeks amend the pre-lease documentation required to a copy of the lease and "a copy of each document prescribed by the regulations". Of course, there is not yet any confirmation or proposal as to what documents will be listed within the regulations. We do note however, that the Commission has recommended the provision of both the current retail tenancy guide along with a yet-to-be-developed "Before you Lease" factsheet.

By setting out pre-lease documentation in the regulations as opposed to the Act, the government may be able to react more dynamically to the needs of the retail leasing sector, by making regulatory changes rather than legislative amendments. In practice however, it means that Landlords and Tenants will need to be well versed in both the Act and its regulations in order to be fully compliant.

Disclosure Statements

The Bill proposes that the currently prescribed versions of the lessor and lessee disclosure statements included at Schedule 2 of the Act are to be omitted with disclosure statements to be adopted in the regulations.

As with pre-lease documentation described above, bumping the prescribed form of disclosure statements from the Act to the regulations may allow for quicker and more proactive changes to the relevant disclosure statements, without the need for legislative amendment.

The Commission has not proposed substantial alterations to the contents of the already familiar prescribed lessor and disclosure statements.

However, the Commission has recommended the creation of tailored disclosure statements for non-shopping centre retail premises, shopping centre retail premises and subleases under a head lease or Crown lease, but there has (as yet) been no indication of whether this proposal will be adopted. The Commission opines that having three different types of disclosure statements will "make each disclosure statement more relevant, concise and easier to understand."

In our opinion, while this may reduce the length of individual disclosure statements, this will create unneeded complexity for unrepresented Landlords and Tenants and is more likely that unrepresented parties will employ the wrong form of disclosure statement and face potential monetary penalties under theAct.

Interestingly enough, the Bill does not propose any change or amendments to assignor disclosure statements in accordance with Schedule 2A of the Act. The Commission has recommended some changes to assignor disclosure statements, and it is likely that this will be addressed in the next tranche of legislative reforms.

Time periods for disclosure statements

The Bill proposes that Landlords and Tenants who are legally represented or have sought the advice of a lawyer, may agree in writing to reduce or waive the 7 day period between the provision of a lessor disclosure statement and entering into a lease. This approach is currently adopted in Queensland, the Northern Territory and in the Australian Capital Territory.

For Landlords and Tenants working to atight schedule, this ability to obtain a waiver will ensure that all parties can remain legally compliant provided they obtain the required legal advice.

In our opinion, this will be a great benefit to both legally represented Landlords and Tenants that are involved in high-volume retail leasing transactions and will cut the need for unwanted but legislatively required delays.

Lease preparation expenses

The Bill proposes removing a restriction on costs recovery for lease preparation costs so that such costs can now be payable by a Tenant in circumstances where an existing lease could have been assigned, but the parties instead agreed to enter into a new lease.

The Act already permits a Landlord to recover its reasonable costs for legal or other expenses incurred as part of the consent to assignment of lease, and in our opinion in practice, this is unlikely to cause any major upsets to either Landlords or Tenants.

Ancillary uses for retail premises

The Bill proposes amendments to provide clarity about the application of the Act to retail leases which include an ancillary use (such as car parking, storage or signage) where such an ancillary use would normally be excluded from the application of the Act.

This will provide consistency for both Landlords and Tenants and simplify the application of the Act for car parking, storage spaces or signage licences where those uses are in conjunction with operating a retail business.

Outgoings Statements

Landlords can expect lower costs and less red tape relating to the provision of outgoings statements for each accounting period. The Act currently requires that all outgoings statements are to be accompanied by an auditor's report prepared by a registered company auditor. The Bill seeks to amend this requirement so that auditor reports are only required to be provided where the leased premises are within a retail shopping centre. Where the leased premises are not within a retail shopping centre, a report prepared by a certified practising accountant will be sufficient.

Rent following relocation

The Bill proposes to widen the scope for determining rent for a premises following a relocation notice. The Act currently states that "the rent for the alternative shop is to be the same as the rent for the existing retail shop, adjusted to take into account the difference in the commercial values of the existing retail shop and the alternative shop at the time of relocation." The Bill proposes that rent following a relocation is now be adjusted taking into account not only the difference in commercial values between the existing shop and the alternative shop at the time of relocation but other commercial factors, including:

the exposure of each shop to foot traffic; the retail mix that surrounds each shop; and the road frontage of each shop; and the shape, nature and internal configuration of each shop.

The Commission provides an example of this in their recommendations - for an ice cream parlour, it may be of higher commercial value to be located in an entertainment precinct rather than a fashion precinct, even if both shops are of equivalent market value.

This amendment will hopefully lead to a more accurate assessment of rent for new premises and consideration of the particularities of individual businesses following a relocation.

Turnover rent for pharmacies

In good news for pharmacy tenants, the Bill proposes to bring the Act in line with the Health Practitioner Regulation (Adoption of National Law) Act 2009 (NSW) (HPRA) to provide greater clarity to pharmacy tenants. The HPRA voids the charging of any turnover or percentage rent, and the Bill proposes amending the Act so as to exclude "any profits or takings of a pharmacy business" from forming part of turnover for the purposes of determining rent or forming part of a component of rent.

This amendment has been proposed as a direct result of feedback from the pharmaceutical industry which notes that while pharmaceuticals may have a high cost, they provide little to no profits to a pharmacy tenant.

Is it really reform?

Debate in the Legislative Assembly (at the date of this article) has currently been adjourned and is expected to continue on Parliament's next sitting date of 11 November 2025. We will continue to monitor the progress of this Bill and commencement of the amendments and provide updates when available.

Nothing in the Bill will cause huge waves in the world of retail leasing. There is a general sense of loosening some restrictions by moving previously legislative requirements to the Act's regulations, and this will hopefully allow future governments to react speedily and proactively to future recommendations and in response to the demands of the retail sector. Whether this leads increased clarity and to less red tape and reduced costs for Landlords and Tenants in practice will remain to be seen.

